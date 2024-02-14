Candidates Sought for Oversight Board for K-12, Career and Tech Ed

State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler on Wednesday invited North Dakotans from two groups of counties to apply for the state Board of Public School Education, which plays a crucial oversight role for North Dakota’s K-12 education system.

The seven-member board oversees North Dakota’s seven regional education associations and the North Dakota K-12 Education Coordination Council, which encourages collaboration among education stakeholders, supports education innovation initiatives, and makes policy recommendations to the state Legislature. Its members are also part of the state Board of Career and Technical Education, which supervises North Dakota’s CTE agency and its programs.

The Board of Public School Education’s primary work involves deciding school district requests to transfer property, reorganize, or dissolve. It normally meets 10 times a year.

Six of the board’s members each represent groups of counties that are specified in state law. The governor appoints them to six-year terms. The state school superintendent is the board’s seventh member and its executive secretary.

The members whose terms are ending represent:

Barnes, Cass, Grand Forks, Griggs, Nelson, Steele, and Traill counties; and

Benson, Bottineau, Cavalier, McHenry, Pembina, Pierce, Ramsey, Renville, Rolette, Towner and Walsh counties.

North Dakotans who live in one of the two groups of counties listed above are encouraged to use the governor’s website to apply for a spot on the Board of Public School Education. The application deadline is at 5 p.m. Central time on Monday, April 1, 2024.

State law requires that eligible applications be reviewed by the presidents of North Dakota United, the North Dakota Council of Educational Leaders, and the North Dakota School Boards Association. The committee will submit a list of names to the governor for appointment.