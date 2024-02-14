HHS Releases 2023 Update to Equity Action Plan, Outlines New Commitments to Advance Equity

Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) released the 2023 update to its Equity Action Plan, in coordination with the Biden-Harris Administration’s whole-of-government equity agenda. This Equity Action Plan is part of the Department’s efforts to implement the President’s Executive Order on “Further Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through The Federal Government,” which reaffirmed the Administration’s commitment to deliver equity and build an America in which all can participate, prosper, and reach their full potential.

“Equity is at the heart of every investment we make, and every initiative we take on. Nobody in this country should be left out or left behind because of where they live, their income, education level, or background,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “This plan helps to continue our shift from a health system focused on illness-care to one focused on wellness-care. HHS continues to expand access to quality, affordable health care, as well as support for people struggling with behavioral health challenges, while also ensuring that our science is both innovative and inclusive.”

Ensuring that all people, including underserved populations, have optimal opportunities for healthy and thriving lives continues to be a priority for HHS. The 2023 Equity Action Plan, with the support of HHS policies and approaches, aids in HHS’ efforts to reach, facilitate, and advance health and well-being for all.

To develop this Equity Action Plan, HHS engaged with the public through visits to communities, listening sessions and roundtables with people impacted by or interested in these issues, grantee and research community discussions, Tribal consultations, formal written invitations for comment, and more.

HHS’ Equity Action Plan outlines five priority areas to advance equity:

Prevent neglect and improve care to help children thrive in their families and communities.

Promote accessible and welcoming health care for all.

Improve maternal health outcomes for rural, racial, and ethnic minority communities.

Prioritize the behavioral health of underserved populations.

Increase clinical research and trial diversity to support innovation.

Since the release of its first-ever Equity Action Plan in 2022, some of HHS’ progress toward equity and racial justice includes:

Proposed rules on language access in all health programs and activities funded by HHS and guidance to states on how to comply with language access and effective communication obligations during and after public health emergencies.

Approved 42 states, DC, and the Virgin Islands to provide 12 months of continuous postpartum coverage through the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) so that women with low-incomes have stability in coverage.

Proposed rules that prohibit discrimination on the basis of disability by updating critical provisions that help persons with disabilities access health and human services under section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973.

Provided practical guidance to HHS offices on identifying actions to ensure opportunity for all.

As this work continues, updates will be posted on hhs.gov/equity. Learn more about the Administration’s equity work at whitehouse.gov/equity and check out all Federal Equity Action Plans at performance.gov/equity.

To follow stories and posts across agencies, follow the hashtags #GovEquity and #GovDelivers on social media.