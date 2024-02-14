Learn to Hunt program opens registration for turkey hunting workshops

DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering two opportunities to learn skills needed to hunt, field dress and cook wild turkey to adults who have little to no wild turkey hunting experience.

In central Iowa, the Learn to Hunt workshop will be held on March 12 and 19 at the Butch Olofson shooting range, near Polk City, from 6-9 p.m. In eastern Iowa, it will be held on March 30, at the Amana Sportsmans Club, near Homestead, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Participants will learn basic strategies for hunting wild turkey, including the proper equipment, where to hunt, safe shooting practices, and how to field dress, butcher and cook them.

“For those interested in the challenge of hunting wild turkey, this program provides a hands-on opportunity to learn the skills and knowledge it takes to do it all yourself,” said Jamie Cook, hunter education coordinator with the Iowa DNR.

Information about the workshops, including costs, specific locations, and registration is available online.

For the Polk City workshop, to go http://license.gooutdoorsiowa. com/Event/ViewEvent.aspx?id= 2963

For the Homestead workshop, go to http://license.gooutdoorsiowa. com/Event/ViewEvent.aspx?id= 2947

Space is limited so early registration is encouraged.

The programs are provided through a partnership with the Iowa DNR and the National Wild Turkey Federation. It is part of a national effort to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters due to the overall decline in hunting and outdoor recreation.