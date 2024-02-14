Submit Release
Senate Committee Schedule: Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Wednesday, February 14, 2024

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE
SECOND SESSION, 2024
View committee hearings via the webcast at www.nmlegis.gov
Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.
Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE –
Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair
Wednesday, February 14, 2024 – 8:30 AM – Room 311
HB 130 /a     CLOUD SEEDING PILOT PROGRAM     (CHATFIELD)
SB 294     STRATEGIC WATER SUPPLY PROGRAM     (STEFANICS/MUÑOZ)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82404382748
Webinar ID: 824 0438 2748
Zoom Call: 1 669 900 9128

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Katy Duhigg, Chair
Wednesday, February 14, 2024 – 8:30 AM – Room 321

SM 1     CITIZEN SCIENCE IN STATE AGENCIES TASK FORCE     (STEINBORN)

SENATE RULES COMMITTEE PROCEDURES:
Microsoft Word – Rules Committee Procedures (nmlegis.gov)

For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844
Webinar ID: 819 4419 1844
Zoom Call: 1 669 900 9128

