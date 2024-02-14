Senate Committee Schedule: Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Wednesday, February 14, 2024

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

SECOND SESSION, 2024

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

CONSERVATION COMMITTEE –

Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 – 8:30 AM – Room 311

HB 130 /a CLOUD SEEDING PILOT PROGRAM (CHATFIELD)

SB 294 STRATEGIC WATER SUPPLY PROGRAM (STEFANICS/MUÑOZ)



For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to

SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82404382748

Webinar ID: 824 0438 2748

Zoom Call: 1 669 900 9128

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Katy Duhigg, Chair

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 – 8:30 AM – Room 321

SM 1 CITIZEN SCIENCE IN STATE AGENCIES TASK FORCE (STEINBORN)



SENATE RULES COMMITTEE PROCEDURES:

Microsoft Word – Rules Committee Procedures (nmlegis.gov)



For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to

SRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844

Webinar ID: 819 4419 1844

Zoom Call: 1 669 900 9128