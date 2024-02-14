Senate Committee Schedule: Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
STATE OF NEW MEXICO
FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE
SECOND SESSION, 2024
SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS
CONSERVATION COMMITTEE –
Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics, Chair
Wednesday, February 14, 2024 – 8:30 AM – Room 311
HB 130 /a CLOUD SEEDING PILOT PROGRAM (CHATFIELD)
SB 294 STRATEGIC WATER SUPPLY PROGRAM (STEFANICS/MUÑOZ)
For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SCONC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82404382748
Webinar ID: 824 0438 2748
Zoom Call: 1 669 900 9128
RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Katy Duhigg, Chair
Wednesday, February 14, 2024 – 8:30 AM – Room 321
SM 1 CITIZEN SCIENCE IN STATE AGENCIES TASK FORCE (STEINBORN)
SENATE RULES COMMITTEE PROCEDURES:
Microsoft Word – Rules Committee Procedures (nmlegis.gov)
For public participation and to register for the Zoom Webinar, send email to
SRC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
To attend meeting via Zoom Webinar click the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844
Webinar ID: 819 4419 1844
Zoom Call: 1 669 900 9128