Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,548 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,593 in the last 365 days.

Egg-citing Easter Treats: Playmobil Launches 6 New Gift Eggs

Six new gift eggs - perfect for Easter gifting

Each gift egg offers a unique play world and no chocolate!

UNITED KINGDOM, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Playmobil, the renowned toy brand, is thrilled to announce the release of six exciting new gift eggs just in time for Easter. With each set priced at an affordable £6.99, these delightful playsets offer endless hours of imaginative fun for children of all ages.

Each gift egg contains a unique play world, providing children with the opportunity to explore different themes and scenarios. From the depths of the ocean to the vastness of outer space, these playsets transport young minds to extraordinary places, sparking creativity and encouraging storytelling. And the best part? These gift eggs contain no chocolate, making them an excellent alternative for parents who prefer to limit their child's sugar intake.

Playmobil has always been committed to providing high-quality, engaging toys that inspire children to dream big and explore their imaginations. These new gift eggs are no exception, designed with meticulous attention to detail and featuring Playmobil's signature craftsmanship. Each set includes a range of accessories and characters, allowing children to bring their play world to life and embark on countless adventures.

With Easter just around the corner, these gift eggs make the perfect present for children who love adventure, creativity, and endless fun. Grab yours today and watch as their faces light up with joy!

About Us
Playmobil, a leading toy brand, has been sparking the imagination and creativity of children for 50 years. With a commitment to quality and innovation, Playmobil offers a wide range of toys that inspire storytelling and open new worlds of play. From thrilling adventures to imaginative playsets, Playmobil continues to bring joy to children worldwide.

Contact Us
email: ukpr@playmobil.de
web: www.playmobil.co.uk
https://www.youtube.com/c/PlaymobilEnglish

Adam Moore
Playmobil
adam_moore@playmobil.de

You just read:

Egg-citing Easter Treats: Playmobil Launches 6 New Gift Eggs

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more