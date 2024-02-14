Senate Passes Comprehensive Tax Package

Clean Transportation Fuel Standards, Public Safety Measures Pass Senate

February 13, 2024

(SANTA FE, NM) – With the countdown to sine die underway, the New Mexico Senate convened for afternoon and evening floor sessions on February 13, 2024. Senators commemorated New Mexico Higher Education Day in the Roundhouse, as well as paid homage to former Senator Stuart Ingle and Senator Jerry Ortiz y Pino, who is not running for reelection. Today, the Senate approved legislation which:

Enacts Common Sense Public Safety Measures

The Senate passed Senate Bill 271 sponsored by Senator Joseph Cervantes (D-Doña Ana) by a vote of 27-1. SB 271 establishes that when the court receives notice that a person on pretrial release for a felony crime has been arrested for an additional felony, that person shall remain in custody without bond until judges on each case hold hearings to consider modification of the conditions of release. Additionally, Senate Bill 96 passed the Senate by a vote of 32-4. SB 96 raises the penalties for 2nd degree murder to up to 18 years, and attempted 2nd degree murder to 9 years.

“New Mexico knows we’re suffering from a crime problem, and my colleagues and I have spent this entire legislative session conducting hearings to find common-sense and constitutional legislative solutions. I believe we struck the right balance here with Senate Bills 271 and 96, and I am grateful to my colleagues in the Senate Judiciary Committee for their counsel and expertise,” said Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Joseph Cervantes (D-Doña Ana).

“Far too many New Mexican families, including my own, are on a path to healing after losing loved ones to violent crime,” said Senator Antonio “Moe” Maestas (D-Albuquerque). “No family can be made whole again after tragedy unexpectedly strikes, but Senate Bill 96 sends a strong message that the Roundhouse is listening, and we are acting.”

Shrinks New Mexico’s Carbon Footprint

A bill to reduce the carbon footprint of transportation fuels in New Mexico passed the Senate floor today by a vote of 26-15. House Bill 41, New Mexico’s Clean Transportation Fuel Standard, would establish benchmarks to reduce the carbon intensity of transportation fuels by 20% before 2030 and by 30% before 2040. The bill would also incentivize the production of lower-emission fuels by offering credits to producers. Fuel producers could buy and sell these credits, creating a market that would strengthen the state’s economy.

Greenlights All-New Programmatic Funding Mechanism

By a unanimous vote of 37-0 the Senate approved House Bill 196, an all-new framework to provide crucial nonrecurring programmatic funding to pilot state agency projects, supplement local community support programs, and bolster funding availability for research initiatives statewide. Named the “New Mexico Government Recurring Opportunity (GRO) Fund”, the framework established by HB 196 will replace the traditional Junior Bill process utilized in prior years by the New Mexico Legislature. Through the NM GRO Fund process, legislators will meet directly with community stakeholders and agencies to determine meaningful metrics by which to measure each initiative’s effectiveness and viability for future state funding.

“With increased revenues year after year, it is critical New Mexico has guardrails and accountability measures in place to make sure every dollar spent counts. Through the New Mexico GRO Fund, not only are lawmakers putting more programmatic dollars back into our communities, we are also ensuring grantees are primed for excellence to deliver results for all New Mexicans,” said Senate Finance Committee Chair George Muñoz (D-Gallup).

“The New Mexico GRO Fund is a bold step forward to future-proof our state’s programmatic funding process with ironclad accountability measures. With innovative reporting standards in place through the NM GRO Fund, both legislators and Governor Lujan Grisham will have access to vital performance metrics to identify opportunities for future recurring investment,” said Senate Finance Committee Vice Chair Nancy Rodriguez (D-Santa Fe). “By tying the viability for future recurring programmatic investment with these metrics and performance standards, the New Mexico GRO Fund will spur both innovation and success throughout the Land of Enchantment.”

Floods Local Water Projects with Funding

Today the New Mexico Senate unanimously passed House Bill 148, sponsored by Representatives Herrera and Cates, as well as Senator Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics (D-Cerrillos) by a unanimous vote of 39-0. HB 148 identifies 65 water projects for grants or loans to complete goals related to water conservation, treatment, recycling or reuse, flood prevention, among other conservation priorities. In total, $275.3 million of funding is directed to 55 different entities, covering 25 of New Mexico’s counties.

“House Bill 148 reflects careful consideration the Legislature has taken over the interim to ensure New Mexico’s small and rural water districts can benefit from this state funding source,” said Senate Conservation Committee Chair Elizabeth “Liz” Stefanics (D-Cerrillos). “Rural New Mexico is already feeling the impacts of severe drought and aridification, and the state must step up to fund these critical water infrastructure projects.”

Introduces Local Grant Match Funding Mechanism

By a unanimous vote of 37-0, the New Mexico Senate passed House Bill 177 sponsored by Representatives Dixon, Armstrong, and Herrera as well as Senator Pete Campos (D-Las Vegas). HB 177, also known as the NM Match Fund Act, institutionalizes a funding mechanism for over 2,000 intergovernmental entities across the state to seek match funds for federal grants. Eligible participants will include state agencies, tribal governments, counties, municipalities, and other state entities and will be subject to a collaborative application process with the Department of Finance and Administration to determine how to best leverage state funding with potential federal grant dollars.

“To this day, northern New Mexico is still working to recover from the devastating wildfires two years ago. While there are a number of organizations and programs who want to help us rebuild, our biggest challenge is showing that we have a source of matching funds,” said Senator Pete Campos (D-Las Vegas). “The New Mexico Match Fund is a complete game-changer that ensures all of our communities receive fair consideration for federal dollars. Make no mistake: northern New Mexico will rebuild, and today’s vote brings us one step closer.”

Implements Post-Secondary Affirmative Consent Policies

By a vote of 24-13, the Senate passed House Bill 151 sponsored by Representatives Thomson, Little, Romero, Gurrola, Chasey, as well as Senator Leo Jaramillo (D-Española). HB 151 requires post-secondary institutions that receive state funds to adopt trauma-informed policies and responses for the investigation of allegations of sexual assault, domestic and dating violence, stalking, and harassment involving a member of a university or campus community. Crucially, HB 151 provides protections to victims and bystanders from punishment if a school’s code of conduct is broken at or near the incidence of sexual violence.

“There is a public health crisis going on in our college campuses here in New Mexico and all across the country,” said Senator Leo Jaramillo (D-Española). “House Bill 151 bill is about being proactive, not reactive. As a former educator, this bill is all about teaching students and making sure people know what the rules of the road are.”

Other business considered:

HB 28 – PUBLIC PROJECT REVOLVING FUND PROJECTS (Rep. Garratt & Sen. Rodriguez, passed 40-0)

PUBLIC PROJECT REVOLVING FUND PROJECTS (Rep. Garratt & Sen. Rodriguez, passed 40-0) SB 230 – DISCLOSURE OF CERTAIN HEALTH INFO (passed 38-0)

DISCLOSURE OF CERTAIN HEALTH INFO (passed 38-0) HB 239 – CANNABIS AS PRISON CONTRABAND (passed 32-3)

