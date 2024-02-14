Submit Release
Breaking Barriers, Building Futures: ASEAN Regional Dialogue on Young People’s Skills, Employability and Transition to Decent Work

Youth employment in ASEAN

The “Breaking Barriers, Building Futures: ASEAN Regional Dialogue on Young People’s Skills, Employability and Transition to Decent Work” was co-organized by the ASEAN Secretariat, the International Labour Organization (ILO), and UNICEF in collaboration with the UNDP, UNESCO, and UN Women, through the endorsement of the ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Youth (SOMY) on 17-18 October 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

