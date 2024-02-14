Stand-Up Zipper Pouches Market is estimated to reach US$5.289 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.13%
The stand-up zipper pouches market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.13% from US$3.266 billion in 2022 to US$5.289 billion by 2029.”NOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the stand-up zipper pouches market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.13% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$5.289 billion by 2029.
The stand-up zipper pouches market is experiencing growth driven by factors such as the ability to maintain product freshness, advancements in technology, the expansion of e-commerce, increasing awareness of sustainable packaging, and growing demand from the healthcare sector.
A Doypack, also known as a stand-up zipper pouch, is a flexible packaging type designed to stand upright on its bottom for utilization, storage, and display. While resembling a bag, it occasionally takes on the appearance of a plastic bottle. Commonly used for carrying ready-to-drink beverages and powders, the bottom of a stand-up pouch is gusseted to ensure stability during use or display. These pouches offer various advantages, including enhanced aesthetics and multiple value-added features such as zippers, sliders, spouts, and rip notches, enhancing convenience and utility. Moreover, stand-up zipper pouches use less material, require reduced shipping and transportation, and have a lower weight compared to various rigid packaging options like metal cans and glass bottles. They serve as a valuable marketing tool for manufacturers as they facilitate product differentiation on store shelves. Additionally, the larger surface area of these pouches allows for high-quality image printing, attracting more consumers, especially in convenience stores and supermarkets where quick purchases are common. In August 2022, SCG Chemicals Public Company Limited developed a stand-up pouch with a full polyethylene monomer structure, offering a more straightforward recycling process compared to the current multi-material packaging composed of layers of different materials that cannot be separated. The packaging solution comes in two variations: monome and monome+ high barrier, both proving effective as needed.
The plastic segment has witnessed significant growth in the material type category, asserting its dominance in the stand-up zipper pouches market. This is primarily due to the rigidity, recyclability, and cost-effectiveness of plastic compared to foils and papers, making it the preferred material for manufacturing stand-up pouches. Plastic pouches also demonstrate greater resource efficiency than other bag packaging types, utilizing less material and incurring lower production costs than foil or glass jars. These pouches find widespread use in packaging dry fruits, liquid beverages such as energy drinks and juices, and non-food items like liquid soaps and detergents. Common materials employed in the production of plastic pouches include BOPP, PPE, MET, LLDPE, PET, and PVC.
The stand-up zipper pouches market exhibits a variety of forms catering to diverse packaging needs. These forms include Rollstock, Round Bottom, K-style, and Flat Bottom. Rollstock pouches are characterized by their continuous rolls of flexible packaging material, offering versatility and ease of customization. Round Bottom pouches, as the name suggests, feature a circular base, providing stability and an aesthetically pleasing appearance. K-style pouches, with their distinctive shape resembling the letter "K," offer an eye-catching design that stands out on shelves, making them ideal for branding and marketing purposes. Flat Bottom pouches, known for their stable and flat base, are particularly suitable for displaying products attractively and ensuring shelf stability. Each form caters to specific product requirements and preferences, contributing to the overall diversity and functionality of the stand-up zipper pouches market.
The stand-up zipper pouches market is characterized by various closure types, providing diverse options for packaging solutions. These closure types include Top Notch, Zipper, and Spout. Top Notch closures offer a secure sealing mechanism at the pouch's top, ensuring the containment of contents. Zipper closures provide convenient reseal ability, allowing consumers to easily open and close the pouch for multiple uses while maintaining freshness. Spout closures, equipped with a dispensing mechanism, are especially suitable for liquid or pourable products, enhancing convenience in dispensing and minimizing the risk of spillage. Each closure type serves specific functional purposes, catering to a range of product needs and consumer preferences, contributing to the versatility and adaptability of stand-up zipper pouches in the market.
The stand-up zipper pouches market is diversified based on end-users, encompassing various industries with distinct packaging requirements. These end-user categories include Food, Healthcare and Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic and Personal Care, and Consumer Goods. In the food industry, stand-up zipper pouches are widely employed for packaging a range of products, providing convenience and preserving freshness. In the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector, these pouches serve as efficient packaging solutions for medications and medical supplies, ensuring product integrity and ease of use. The cosmetic and personal care industry utilizes stand-up zipper pouches for packaging various beauty and personal care products, combining functionality with aesthetic appeal. Additionally, the consumer goods sector benefits from the versatility of these pouches in packaging a diverse array of products. The adaptability of stand-up zipper pouches across these end-user segments highlights their widespread application and significance in meeting the packaging needs of different industries.
The North American market has maintained its dominance in the stand-up zipper pouches market and is expected to continue leading in the foreseeable future. The market is poised for growth due to factors such as the substantial demand for preserved food, including ready-to-eat meals, and the increasing preference for stand-up zipper pouches attributed to their shelf readiness, flexibility, lightweight nature, and lower material usage compared to rigid packaging alternatives. Throughout the forecast period, the United States is anticipated to contribute significantly to the North American market's value share. Manufacturing companies in the U.S. are well-positioned to produce more stand-up zipper pouches, particularly for ready-to-use and on-the-go food packaging. The exceptional barrier qualities of stand-up zipper pouches, effectively preserving products by shielding them from moisture, oil, water, and gas, are driving heightened demand in the United States. Additionally, consumer preferences favoring environmentally friendly products are further propelling the market expansion of stand-up zipper pouches.
Among the notable companies in the industry are Amcor Plc, ProAmpac, WINPAK LTD., Glenroy, Inc., Mangalam Polypack, Novolex, PouchDirect, Alpha Pack, Mondi, and Nichrome Packaging Solutions. These companies play a significant role in the competitive landscape, each contributing to the dynamic market of stand-up zipper pouches. From industry giants like Amcor Plc to innovative players such as PouchDirect and Alpha Pack, these organizations are instrumental in shaping the market's trajectory. Nichrome Packaging Solutions and Mondi bring their expertise to the table, while Glenroy, Inc. and WINPAK LTD. contribute to the diverse offerings in stand-up pouch solutions. The collective influence of these key players underscores the competitive and evolving nature of the stand-up zipper pouches market.
The market analytics report segments the stand-up zipper pouches market on the following basis:
• BY MATERIAL TYPE
• Plastic
• Paper
• Aluminum
• BY FORM
• Rollstock
• Round Bottom
• K-style
• Flat Bottom
• BY CLOSURE TYPE
• Top Notch
• Zipper
• Spout
• BY END-USER
• Food
• Healthcare and Pharmaceutical
• Cosmetic and Personal Care
• Consumer Goods
• Others
• BY GEOGRAPHY
o North America
• United States
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• PouchDirect
• Alpha Pack
• Mondi
• Nichrome Packaging Solutions
• Mangalam Polypack
• Glenroy, Inc.
• WINPAK LTD.
• ProAmpac
• Novolex
• Amcor Plc
