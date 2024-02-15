Legacy in Motion: Celebrating Heritage and Healing at The Grove LA with MANNEQUINS N MOTION

Ralph Gonsalves and Eulogia Gordon Harriet Tubman Paramount Chief Joseph Chatoyer

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, February 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MANNEQUINS N MOTION plans to unveil its inaugural red carpet affair at the iconic Barnes & Noble at "The Grove LA." This momentous occasion will pay homage to the indomitable spirits of Harriet Tubman and Paramount Chief Joseph Chatoyer. Immerse yourself in the elegance of the day as Garifuna Duchess is a two-time award-winning author, a client of MANNEQUINS N MOTION, graces the event with an exclusive book signing for her latest masterpiece, "My Spiritual Journey, Knowledge & Guidance Vol. II."

In the spotlight of this grand event, paying homage to Harriet Tubman becomes an imperative celebration. March 10th marks the anniversary of her remarkable legacy but also signifies the two-year milestone of Princess Eulogia's impactful speaking engagement at the Jackson, Mississippi State Capitol—a poignant domestic violence awareness event. Furthermore, it commemorates the first anniversary of her distinguished role in presiding over the naming ceremony for Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves in the picturesque Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Prepare to revel in the dynamic tapestry of history and achievement on this extraordinary afternoon, just 12 days before the commencement of LA Fashion Week.

Prepare to be deeply moved as Princess Eulogia, a survivor of domestic violence, takes the stage, passionately declaring that Ancestry, History, and Legacy are not just crucial but form the very essence of our existence. In a resounding call to action, she emphasizes the urgency of delving into these profound topics while we're with the wisdom of our elders. Gone are the days of secrecy with the powerful proclamation, 'Speak nothing of this day.' Brace yourselves for a transformative journey as Princess Eulogia champions the cause of generational healing and understanding, providing awe-inspiring platforms that resonate with the timeless truths our ancestors cherished.

Esteemed figures such as California State Commissioner Andre Parvenu, CEO of One News SVG, Demion McTair, Blair Hayse's Girl on Fire Magazine, and the Rev. Camille Bennett, founder of "Project Say Something," stand united as prominent supporters of this distinguished event. Their commitment underscores the significance and prestige of our cause.

Whether as a sponsor, donor, or speaker or through alternative support, we invite you to connect with us at mannequinsnmotion@gmail.com. Your involvement will contribute to the success and align you with a purposeful endeavor dedicated to celebrating heritage, fostering understanding, and creating lasting impact.

CEO Biography: Princess Eulogia

At the helm of "Mannequins N Motion LLC" stands California native, Princess Eulogia , a trailblazer propelling our firm's success. Her journey has led her from the Mississippi State Capitol to the United Nations Headquarters in New York City, where she has experienced many notable moments. In March of 2023, she was in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, presiding over the naming ceremony for Prime Minister Ralph E. Gonsalves. Princess Eulogia is best known for her talent as a celebrity photographer for public figures like Steven "Layzie Bone" Howse, a member of the Grammy Award-winning hip-hop group Bone Thugs-n-Harmony and the famous Jackson family. Princess Eulogia's expertise has been sought after by many industry professionals, politicians, and community leaders to guide them on their paths.

Princess Eulogia is a spiritually gifted certified life coach and a passionate advocate for cultural diversity, community building, and the empowerment of domestic violence survivors. Her commitment to making a positive impact extends to her recently becoming a member of the NAACP and the International Civil Society Working Group (Youth Sub-Committee) for the Permanent Forum of People of African Descent at the United Nations. Princess Eulogia finds strength and motivation as a devoted wife and mother.

