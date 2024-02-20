Esther Ludlow, Host of the “Once Upon A Crime" Podcast to be Featured at CrimeCon, May 31 Through June 2, 2024

Esther Ludlow

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Esther Ludlow, renowned host and producer of the hit true crime podcast "Once Upon A Crime," is set to be featured at CrimeCon, an interactive weekend-long event dedicated to true crime and mystery from May 31 to June 2, 2024. CrimeCon, dubbed the world's number one true crime event, has steadily grown since its inception in 2017, attracting thousands of true crime fans globally. This year's event will unfold in the vibrant city of Nashville, TN.

CrimeCon brings together various guests from the true crime field, ranging from victims' families and lawyers to journalists, advocates, podcasters, and criminal justice professionals. The event organizers emphasize that true crime extends beyond murder recreations and courtroom dramas, delving into the rich tapestry of real-life stories encompassing triumph, tragedy, heartbreak, and heroism.

Ludlow's participation adds a distinctive flair to this year's lineup. "CrimeCon is the event I most look forward to attending each year. I'm honored to be a featured podcaster on CrimeCon's Podcast Row. It's always so fun and rewarding to meet and talk with my listeners! And, of course, I'm excited to attend the amazing talks and presentations shared by experts in the true crime field as well," Ludlow says.

As the mind behind the weekly true crime podcast "Once Upon A Crime," Ludlow unravels the chilling "story behind the story" of real-life crimes. Employing a storytelling style, she delves into the intricate details of each case, presenting facts and information not found elsewhere.

Ludlow's fascination with true crime dates back to her teenage years, sparked by the discovery of Anne Rule's "The Stranger Beside Me," a book about serial killer Ted Bundy. The book, written by a friend of Bundy who never suspected his violent acts, ignited Ludlow's interest in criminal psychology. In an interview with The Frisky, Ludlow explained, "It made me wonder how someone could seem so normal and hide their true, dark nature from the world. After that, I became interested in criminal psychology and read about and followed many true crime cases."

Esther Ludlow, a true crime enthusiast since her teens, transformed her passion into the podcast "Once Upon A Crime" in 2016. Within just eight months, the podcast achieved over 1 million listens, and Ludlow, as the solo writer, producer, and editor, continues to captivate audiences with her compelling storytelling. Each episode presents stand-alone true crime stories, exploring cases ranging from high-profile kidnappings to celebrity stalkers and historical criminal events. Ludlow's unique blend of storytelling prowess and background in psychology makes "Once Upon A Crime" a riveting and distinctive journey through the dark realms of criminal history.

To learn more about Esther Ludlow and the "Once Upon A Crime" podcast, click here: https://www.truecrimepodcast.com/

To register for CrimeCon 2024, click here: https://www.crimecon.com/CC24