InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Software Application to Help Ease the Effects of “Tech Neck”
EINPresswire.com/ -- Saaya F. of Wesley Chapel, FL is the creator of Tech Neck, a mobile app designed to detect when the user’s neck is in flexion past 30 degrees. The app will pause the use of the device until it senses that the neck is in a better position to prevent injury. Upon incorrect posture detection, it first displays a visual alert in the corner of the screen to reposition the neck. Then, it pauses use of the device until the user moves their neck into a healthy position for viewing, typically in 30 degree adjustments. The app will instruct the user to move their neck and will let them know when optimal position has been reached. Overall, the software helps prevent injuries and disabilities in both children and adults that use electronic devices.
“Tech Neck” is a term used to describe what happens when an individual leans too far forward or past 30 degrees to view an electronic device. It is a problem that continues to worsen, especially as more children begin viewing devices at a young age. Studies have shown that tech neck causes issues such as blurry vision, headaches, decreased lung capacity, muscle weakness, and nerve damage.
Saaya’s mother, Nisha, works as a dental hygienist and understands the toll of constantly having the head, shoulders, and neck hunched down at awkward positions to work with patients. Significant long term damage inevitably occurs to the neck and spine due to how often a dental hygienist is putting their body in these positions. Conversely, Nisha noticed her children placing their heads in the same compromising position while using a tablet. Despite multiple reminders and efforts with a pillow to keep their head, neck, and shoulders in a proper position, her children still tended to lean too far forward to view the tablet screen.
After several months, during the new school year, her children were trying to think of an invention to participate in their school’s science fair. While playing on her tablet, Saaya pitched the idea of coming up with an invention that helps keep their head up when using the tablet. Nisha’s son and daughter worked together to research the effects of neck flexion for extended periods of time and discovered the damaging effects of “Tech Neck” on both children and adults. The research culminated in the development of the Tech Neck app, which ended up taking home first prize during the science fair and earning a 3M award.
Saaya was issued her Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Tech Neck app. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in Tech Neck can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
