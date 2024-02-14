InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Improved Trash Bag with a Small Ventilation Opening to Optimize Fill Capacity
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark K. of Zion, IL is the creator of the Ventilated Trash Bag, a modified trash bag with small, vented holes near the top edge of the bag. The holes are approximately 6-inches from the top of the bag and allow air to escape while the bag is being inserted into a trash receptacle, maximizing its capacity for filling. By having the air escape from the contents of the trash bag, the odors within the bag will be dismissed without needing to manually detach the trash bag from its receptacle. Users can easily install the bag without excess air filling up the interior volume. The bag can be filled to its maximum volume with ease. The improved bag saves extensive time and effort when placing trash bags in any outdoor or indoor trash receptacle.
Any person who has installed a trash bag into a trash receptacle has dealt with trying to properly expand the bag and remove air pockets from inside the receptacle. Standard, airtight trash bags are effective at storing and transporting trash, but installation is a consistent and frustrating issue. To combat these types of issues, trash bag manufacturers often engage in product innovation to differentiate themselves in the market. This may include the development of bags with specific features like odor control, extra strength, drawstrings, recyclability, environmental sustainability, and ventilation holes like those seen in the Ventilated Trash Bag. The market is heavily influenced by factors such as population growth, urbanization, waste management practices, and consumer preferences. Innovations like the Ventilated Trash Bag will inevitably enhance growth in this sphere and be a considerably powerful asset to any manufacturer’s product line.
Mark filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Ventilated Trash Bag product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Ventilated Trash Bag can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
