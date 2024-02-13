Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,609 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,848 in the last 365 days.

Civil appeals mediation program debuts in 4th District

(Subscription required) Currently a neutral for ADR Services Inc., Cantil-Sakauye said the process benefits the courts by reducing civil caseloads, freeing up resources for other matters. Retired justices participating in the program will be selected from the Temporary Assigned Judges Program and must have undergone mediation training.

You just read:

Civil appeals mediation program debuts in 4th District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more