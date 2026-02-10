Pasadena High School Students Gain Inspiring Legal Insight at Occidental College

On Friday, February 6, nine students from Pasadena High School’s Law and Public Service (LPS) Pathway had the unique opportunity to attend a special event at Occidental College. The event featured an intimate and interactive discussion with three of the nation’s most distinguished Latina jurists.

