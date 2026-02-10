Trial starts in L.A. lawsuit alleging Instagram and YouTube knew apps harmed kids

A landmark civil trial that will ask jurors to decide whether social media companies can be held liable for pushing a product that they allegedly knew was harmful to children began Monday in Los Angeles County Superior Court, with attorneys sparring for more than four hours in combative opening arguments.

