Gun waiting period bill receives concurrence from House, heads to governor’s desk – “Firearm Sale Waiting Period Crimes” would create cooling-off period to prevent gun violence, suicide

SANTA FE – House Bill 129, creating a mandatory 7-day waiting period for the purchase of firearms, was passed through a concurrence vote in the House. The bill now heads to the governor’s desk for her signature.

The bill is the first of more than 20 public safety bills introduced by the governor during this legislative session to pass. The session ends on Thursday.

“HB 129 is an important piece of public safety legislation that will undoubtedly save lives,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “This legislation will help prevent gun violence and suicides – both of which are deadly public health and safety challenges in New Mexico.

“With less than two days left in the legislative session, this is the only public safety measure to pass both chambers so far. The clock is ticking, and I urge legislators to act on behalf of the New Mexicans they serve.”

The waiting period, also referred to as a “cool-off” period, allows individuals to reconsider rash, emotional decisions for self-harm or harm to others. Multiple studies have provided evidence supporting the effectiveness of waiting periods in preventing suicides and potentially, impulsive acts of violence. Furthermore, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, death from firearms is the deadliest form of suicide with a mortality rate of approximately 90%.