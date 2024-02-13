Now Hiring! TBI Announces Fleet Purchasing Manager Position

TBI is seeking interested and qualified applicants for the following position:

Administrative Services – Fleet & Procurement

Nashville/Davidson County

1 Vacancy

Job Duties:

The individual in this position will manage all fleet operations for the agency, including but not limited to the following responsibilities: oversee purchasing and replacing of agency vehicles; oversee the maintenance of vehicles; register agency vehicles per policy; renew tags for vehicles annually; maintain an inventory and surplusage of all agency vehicles; serve as liaison with Vehicle Asset Management for all agency vehicles; other relevant duties as assigned.

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience in fleet management or maintenance preferred.

Monthly Salary: $4,975 – $7,458

For Additional Information Contact:

TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tbi.tn.gov.

To Apply:

Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at www.tn.gov/hr. Apply to Job Opening 55010. This position will remain posted from February 13 – February 19, 2024. This is an Executive Service position and does not require 1st Round Interview Questions to be completed.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.