Disaster Recovery Center Opens in Franklin County

The State of Maine and FEMA opened a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Franklin County. The DRC is a temporary facility established in partnership between Maine and FEMA that helps survivors from the severe storm and flooding from Dec. 17-21, 2023:

  • Franklin County - University of Maine – Roberts Learning Center, 270 Main St., Farmington, ME, 04938

All centers operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week unless otherwise noted.

Other centers are operating in the following locations: 

  • Rumford - Rumford Municipal Building, 145 Congress St., Rumford, ME, 04276
  • Skowhegan - Somerset County Emergency Operations Center, 4 County Dr., Skowhegan, ME, 04976
  • Lewiston - Lewiston Armory, 65 Central Ave., Lewiston, ME, 047240

Disaster Recovery Centers provide disaster survivors with information from Maine state agencies, FEMA, and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Survivors can get help applying for federal assistance and disaster loans, update applications and learn about other resources available.

There are multiple Disaster Recovery Centers operating throughout the impacted area. To find a center close to you, go online to: DRC Locator, or text DRC along with your Zip Code to 43362 (Ex: DRC 04074)

Disaster Recovery Centers are accessible to people with disabilities. They have assistive technology equipment that allows disaster survivors to interact with staff. Video Remote Interpreting is available and in-person sign language is available by request. The centers also have accessible parking, ramps and restrooms.

It is not necessary to visit a Disaster Recovery Center to apply. Survivors can go online to disasterassistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call 800-621-3362. The line is open every day from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

