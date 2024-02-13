Stay in Touch – Update Information with FEMA to Avoid Delays

CHARLESTON, W.VA. – West Virginians in Boone, Calhoun, Clay, Harrison, and Kanawha counties who applied for FEMA disaster assistance for the flooding that occurred on Aug. 28-30, 2023, should stay in touch with FEMA to ensure their disaster assistance process stays on track.

If you applied for assistance and have yet to hear back from FEMA, you should call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 to ask about the status of your application. Your application could be missing information, and that may prevent your application from being completed.

You should also update any changed contact information as soon as possible because FEMA may need to reach you to update your application or to get additional information.

You may update contact information the following ways:

Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, should alert FEMA as to the specific number assigned to that service. Multilingual operators are also available (press 2 for Spanish).

Residents who have not applied for federal assistance can still submit an application. The fastest and easiest way to apply is by visiting disasterassistance.gov/. You can also visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) to speak with FEMA specialists face-to-face. To find the nearest DRC to you, visit egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator.

For more information on West Virginia’s disaster recovery, visit emd.wv.gov, West Virginia Emergency Management Division Facebook page, www.fema.gov/disaster/4756 and www.facebook.com/FEMA.