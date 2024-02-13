Vibrant Occasions to Make a Delicious Impact at The Blushing Bride Fashion Show

The Blushing Bride Fashion Show in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The Blushing Bride Fashion Show in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The Blushing Bride Fashion Show in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

A Culinary Delight Awaits at The Blushing Bride Fashion Show

We look forward to delighting attendees with our delectable offerings and contributing to the elegance and sophistication of the fashion show.” — Chef Serge Krikorian

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Occasions, a catering company popular for its delicious offerings, will be prominently featured at The Blushing Bride Fashion Show, presented by Central Arkansas Entertainment and The Bridal Cottage.

The much-anticipated event, taking place on Friday, February 23 from 6 - 8 pm CST at The Bridal Cottage, 3305 John F Kennedy Boulevard, North Little Rock, Arkansas, promises an evening of curated bridal fashion and VIP experiences. Tickets priced at $20 are available on Eventbrite for this exclusive showcase, offering attendees a delightful array of experiences, including free appetizers courtesy of Vibrant Occasions and specialty cocktails from Southern Sippery.

The Bridal Cottage is a sought-after bridal boutique in North Little Rock, Arkansas, renowned for its personalized services. By appointment only, the boutique provides a memorable experience for brides, as well as bridesmaids and tuxedo parties. The boutique boasts a selection of wedding dresses priced from $1200 to $3500, with a sample sale section offering dresses priced at 50%-75% off. Additionally, The Bridal Cottage stocks a range of gowns in sizes 8-30 and offers plus-size options for every bride by designers such as Essense of Australia and Stella York. The Bridal Cottage extends its services beyond wedding dress shopping, providing bridesmaids dresses, accessories, and even tuxedos and suits. With a deep commitment to creating unforgettable memories, The Bridal Cottage takes pride in helping every bride find the wedding dress of her dreams while providing exceptional service and support throughout her journey. The Blushing Bride Fashion Show will give guests a taste of what The Bridal Cottage has to offer.

Emceed by Central Arkansas Entertainment's DJ Mario Luna and featuring music to set the perfect ambiance, the occasion will see models adorned with the latest bridal trends, complemented by florals from Curly Willows and exquisite hair and makeup by the talented artists of Blush & Glow Wedding Co. This immersive event promises an unforgettable evening for all attendees.

Highlighting their participation, the social media manager for The Bridal Cottage expressed enthusiasm in their latest social media post about the partnership with Vibrant Occasions, emphasizing the company's dedication to creating remarkable experiences, "We are thrilled to spotlight the amazing caterer for The Blushing Bride Fashion Show, Vibrant Occasions, as they add a delicious touch to our fashion show. A team of happy people making people happy, Vibrant Occasions believes that catering is not only about the food--it's about the experience, and that is what truly elevates what they do."

Vibrant Occasions takes pride in infusing joy into every aspect of an event and has earned acclaim for their delectable offerings that leave a lasting impression. Chef Serge Krikorian with Vibrant Occasions expresses excitement about their participation, “We are honored to be a part of The Blushing Bride Fashion Show and excited to bring a delicious touch to the event. At Vibrant Occasions, we believe that catering is about creating memorable experiences, and we are committed to infusing joy into every aspect of the occasion. We look forward to delighting attendees with our delectable offerings and contributing to the elegance and sophistication of the fashion show."

Tickets can be purchased at the following link:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-blushing-bride-fashion-show-tickets-809135535167

For further inquiries or to explore the array of wedding catering options offered at Vibrant Occasions, please reach out to mary (at) vibrantoccasionscatering (dot) com.

Follow on Instagram: @vibrantoccasionscatering

Media Contact: @meredithcorningpr

About Vibrant Occasions: Chef Serge Krikorian and his wife, Mary Krikorian, started their catering business in 2002 and have been in the family restaurant business since 1994. Having catered thousands of events over the years as Dinner’s Ready, they launched Vibrant Occasions Catering, a new name that more accurately depicts the level of food and service provided at weddings and social events. Krikorian was born in Lebanon and moved to the United States with his family as an adult entering college. He now hails from the quaint town of Benton, Arkansas. His southern hospitality paired with his penchant for developing unique international fusion-style recipes, especially sauces, has garnered his reputation as foodies' fan favorite in his community and now on the Youtube space for his cooking show, Cooking with the Kriks. After years of dreaming about owning a mobile kitchen, in December 2020, Serge and Mary launched Our Mobile Kitchen with the intention of providing fresh, 5-star quality chef-prepared cuisine to patrons visiting where the mobile kitchen is parked or on site for catered weddings and social, private or corporate events. Krikorian is an alumnus of Henderson State University where he studied business earning his Bachelor’s Degree and met his wife, Mary. He earned his MBA from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Serge became a restaurant entrepreneur when he purchased an old, run-down pizza parlor he and Mary revived called Sergio’s Pizza. After a few years, they knew the restaurant business was not for them. Mary booked their first official catering gig, much to Serge’s surprise. They began receiving more and more requests for catering luncheons and events. The catering business took over after six months and they never looked back. They have three sons who often work in the business around their academic and career schedules, making their enterprise a family-built business.