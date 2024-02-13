Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs Launches New Logo

Springfield, IL, ILLINOIS, February 13 - The Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs today introduced a new logo to elevate its visibility and to better connect with Illinois veterans. For 78 years, the agency has been identified with the Illinois state seal, and while it is steeped in history, this is the first logo designed specifically for the agency.





The logo was created after comprehensive research including surveys, brainstorms, and reviews. The components in the logo contain important symbolism that reflects the mission of the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs and those it serves.

"Our new logo reflects the evolution of IDVA as it has met the changing needs of Illinois veterans through innovation and technology while still maintaining its commitment to ensuring that veterans thrive in Illinois," said IDVA Director Terry Prince. "Its images honor those who have served in all branches of our nation's military in every capacity around the globe."





The primary design elements are illustrated in the "V" in IDVA:





The red and white stripes represent the branches of the military.





The silhouettes represent the diverse population of veterans who have served in uniform.





The star communicates to veterans that IDVA is their North Star, a guide to serve them so they can thrive in Illinois.





The red, white, and blue hues demonstrate pride in service and patriotism.





The agency has also removed the apostrophe in Veterans', and is now known as the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs, which aligns with the United States Department of Veterans Affairs.





"IDVA is committed to continually improving how we serve veterans either in our residential homes, veteran service offices, and programs," said Prince. "This historic moment encapsulates this mission and vision for the future."





The new logo will be presented across the agency including printed materials, website, and social media. A graphic of the logo is attached. Additionally, to view an introductory video message from IDVA Director Terry Prince, click here: https://multimedia.illinois.gov/dva/DVA-New-Logo-2024.html



