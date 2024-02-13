Danny O Recycles Into the Record Books

Submit Release
It was there for a year and by the time I left, over 6000 balls had been donated to Mass MoCA. That was where I got the world record.”
— Daniel O'Connor
COCOA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daniel O’Connor, Guinness World Record holding artist, conservationist, and veteran, recently opened up to Diamond Scientific’s Recyclist podcast about the incredible journey that took him from taking pictures on a Navy ship to late-night TV appearances and the record books.

Inspired by the hidden treasures he would find along the beach as a child, the artist known as Danny O rose to worldwide acclaim for an art exhibit he created out of reclaimed balls he cleaned off coastlines and riverbeds as an adult.

“I felt like this job was given to me,” said O’Connor. “I knew this job was given to me. I didn’t invent it. It sort of happened upon me.”

O’Connor would find dozens of balls on each excursion and began inviting his friends believing if he could find a hundred, would 12 people be able to find a thousand. His art project continued to grow and eventually started touring museums.

“At [The Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art], it really grew. They invited the world to come see. I was part of a show called Game Show where you were allowed to play Danny O’s Ball Game and bring balls. It was there for a year and by the time I left, over 6000 balls had been donated to Mass MoCA. That was where I got the world record.”

The full interview can be found in Recyclist’s episode “Recycling Into the Record Books” available now on Spotify and Youtube. Danny O is on instagram @dannyostudio1963.

Diamond Scientific is a Veteran Owned-VOSB, DOT-DBE company. We constantly seek opportunities and products that will contribute to a better world. By providing equipment that will offer environmental benefits, as well as cost benefits to those pursuing alternative energy solutions, we hope to do our part to lessen the impact of energy production on our environment and climate.

