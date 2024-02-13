DH, DHF, and DoHS Open Application Window for Summer Internship Program



The West Virginia Department of Health (DH), West Virginia Department of Health Facilities (DHF), and West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS) are currently accepting applications for the 2024 Summer Internship Program. The Office of Human Resources Management within the Office of Shared Administration (OSA) for the departments is looking for driven and compassionate students who are seeking a meaningful work experience.

Click here to access the internship application. “This is a great opportunity for any student wishing to explore future careers in the areas of health, human services, or health facilities,” said Angie Jacobs-Ferris, Chief Human Resources Officer for the Office of Human Resources Management. “These internships could also potentially serve as a gateway to a career in West Virginia government following the completion of their education.”





Nathaniel Godwin participated in the internship program in both 2023 and 2024. He is a journalism major with a concentration in public interest communication within the Reed College of Media at West Virginia University. Upon graduation, he hopes to pursue a​ career in the health sector, where he can utilize his training and experience to advance public health in local communities. His hope is to work for one of the departments full-time.

"Being an intern has given me the opportunity to gain first-hand knowledge of all the hard work people are putting in to help West Virginians. During the internship, I was assigned mentors and supervisors who guided and helped me learn the ropes. From DoHS’s Bureau for Family Assistance to the Office of Communications, everyone I worked with was warm, patient, and receptive. I worked on tangible projects that made my time very interesting and full of learning. The program has a good work-life balance and is designed to help students learn and grow in a professional setting and explore the events that take place every summer in Charleston."

The agencies offer students a competitive wage and flexible schedules. Those who work in Charleston, West Virginia may also take advantage of free housing. To qualify for the program, students must have completed 30 college credit hours with a 2.5 cumulative grade point average and be eligible to work in the United States without sponsorship





Any additional questions may be directed to

OSAJobs@wv.gov

