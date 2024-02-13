Press Releases

Governor Lamont Announces Tandem and Empty Tractor Trailer Travel Ban Lifted

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the order that went into effect earlier today banning travel by all tandem tractor trailers and empty tractor trailers on all limited access highways in Connecticut because of the impacts of the winter storm has been lifted as of 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

The order was enacted in coordination with Connecticut’s neighboring states – including Massachusetts, New York, and Rhode Island – which also implemented similar travel bans on their roads. Those states are also planning to lift their travel bans as the winter storm begins to wind down.

The governor continues to urge everyone traveling on the roads to use caution to the greatest extent possible as truck crews are clearing the roads.

