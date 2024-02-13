21st circuit commission releases demographic, interviewee, meeting information for Hearne associate circuit judge vacancy in St. Louis County





13 February 2024





ST. LOUIS – Pursuant to Supreme Court Rule 10.28(d), the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission releases the following information relating to applicants for the associate circuit judge vacancy created by the appointment of Judge Matthew Hearne as a circuit judge. There are 16 applicants, of whom six indicate they are female and three report being minority applicants. Nine presently work in the private sector, and seven are presently employed in the public sector. The applicants’ mean age is 45.375 years.





Also, pursuant to Rule 10.28(d), the commission announces it will interview all 16 applicants:





Monique D. Abby Elisha Ahmed-Petersen Seth A. Albin Chastidy R. Dillon-Amelung Matthew Floyd Ramona Gau William Halaz Bridget L. Halquist Christopher J. Klaverkamp Curtis J. Niewald Justin Ruth Ian Simmons Thomas D. Smith Kelly Snyder Dean Stark Joseph Terry





The commission expects to interview applicants beginning at 9:30 a.m. March 7, 2023, at the St. Louis County Court Building, Room 381N, 105 South Central, in Clayton. Interviews will be open to the public, subject to available seating. Immediately after the interviews, the commission will meet to select three nominees for the governor’s consideration.





The members of the Twenty-First Circuit Judicial Commission are: Thomas C. Clark II, chief judge of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District, and chairperson of the commission; Al Koller III; Matt Reh, secretary of the commission; Michelle Spirn; and Kelly Wittenbrink.









