Eagle Pass CBP officers seize $822K in cocaine, methamphetamine in four separate enforcement actions

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry pulled out all the stops, seizing $822K in cocaine, methamphetamine in four separate enforcement actions.

“Our frontline officers maintained a laser focus on border security and that vigilance yielded four separate narcotics seizures totaling $822,000 in street value,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “We remain committed to keeping our communities safe from hard narcotics while facilitating lawful trade and travel.”

Packages containing 32.76 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

On Feb. 11, CBP officers at Camino Real Bridge seized 13 packages containing a total of 32.76 pounds of cocaine hidden within a vehicle driven by a 25-year-old male U.S. citizen. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $437,418.

On Feb. 10, CBP officers at Eagle Pass International Bridge seized three packages containing a total of 4.69 pounds of methamphetamine hidden within the clothing of a 29-year-old female U.S. citizen. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $41,386.

On Feb. 10, CBP officers at Eagle Pass International Bridge seized three packages containing a total of three pounds of methamphetamine hidden within the clothing of a 35-year-old male U.S. citizen. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $27,985.

On Feb. 9, CBP officers at Camino Real Bridge seized 10 packages containing a total of 23.63 pounds of cocaine hidden within a vehicle driven by a 53-year-old female U.S. citizen. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $315,553.

In each seizure, CBP officers used a combination of inspection skill, experience and resources, to include canines and nonintrusive inspection system equipment as appropriate.

CBP seized the narcotics and both vehicles. Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the four individuals and initiated criminal investigations.

Packages containing 23.63 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry

