CBP officers seize 225 pounds of narcotics at the Ysleta Port of Entry

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Ysleta Port of Entry seized a combined 225 pounds of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana in four separate failed smuggling attempts.

“These seizures show that the smuggling threat remains high and that CBP officers remain focused on stopping any type of drug that criminals are trying to cross through our ports of entry,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnie Gomez.

Ysleta port of entry 16.55-pound cocaine load.

On Feb. 6, CBP officers conducting inspections encountered a 44-year-old female Mexican citizen who arrived via the vehicle lanes. During a primary inspection, CBP officers located bundles within the trunk of the vehicle. The inspection followed with a CBP canine screening and non-intrusive (x-ray) exam. A thorough search led to the discovery of 16.55 pounds of cocaine.

On Feb. 9, CBP officers encountered a 24-year-old female, Mexican citizen, enrolled in the Secure Electronic Network for Travelers Rapid Inspection (SENTRI) program who arrived via the vehicle the Dedicated Commuter Lane. The individual was referred for a secondary inspection of the vehicle which included screening by a CBP canine and a non-intrusive exam. The inspection led to the discovery multiple bundles containing 40.03 pounds of fentanyl and 41.13 pounds of methamphetamine concealed within the vehicle.

Fentanyl and methamphetamine drug load.

“The SENTRI lane is a trusted traveler program. That said it is not a free pass, CBP officers will trust but also verify that users are not compromising the trust we have placed upon them,” said Gomez.

A few minutes later, CBP officers encountered a 34-year-old male, Mexican citizen who arrived via the vehicle lanes. During a primary inspection, CBP officers located bundles within the quarter panels of the vehicle. The inspection followed with a CBP canine screening and non-intrusive exam. A thorough search led to the discovery of 2.51 pounds of fentanyl pills, 2.86 pounds of powdered fentanyl and 5.2 pounds of methamphetamine.

Hours later, CBP officers encountered a 20-year-old male, U.S. citizen who arrived via the vehicle lanes. The individual was referred for a secondary inspection of the vehicle which included screening by a CBP canine and non-intrusive exam. Bales containing 117.65 pounds of marijuana-filled packages were located in the vehicle’s truck.

The individuals were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and/or Texas Department of Public Safety agents for prosecution and/or processed accordingly.