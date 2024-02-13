PM launches new year operations of country's biggest deepwater port

VIETNAM, February 13 -

BÀ RỊA-VŨNG TÀU — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Tuesday (or the fourth day of the lunar New Year) attended a ceremony to welcome international ships and give the order to handle the first cargo in the Year of the Dragon at Tân Cảng-Cái Mép (TCIT) in the southern province of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu.

Over the past 15 years, the port, run by the Saigon New Port Corporation under the Việt Nam People's Navy, has become the country’s deep-water container port with largest throughput.

In 2023, despite many difficulties, the corporation completed its set plan. The throughput of containers through ports in the system reached 9.75 million TEU, equivalent to nearly 140 million tonnes of cargo, up nearly 1 per cent (accounting for 56.8 per cent of the country’s total). The Tân Cảng-Cái Mép port cluster alone posted a growth rate of 10 per cent, with the throughput reaching 1.7 million TEU.

Addressing the event, PM Chính praised the corporation’s contributions to the achievements of the Việt Nam People's Army and the whole country in 2023.

He said Việt Nam is promoting the development of the marine economy, with the aim of becoming a strong marine nation.

The PM asked the corporation to participate in the development of seaports to connect the country's inland ports with international ones, and support localities having its seaports to develop logistics to improve the competitiveness of Vietnamese products, especially agricultural products.

The corporation was urged to join the modernisation of ports, promote greening and digital transformation to build smart ports.

According to the PM, Việt Nam has export and import relations with more than 60 major markets in the world within the framework of free trade agreements (FTA), so the volume of exported and imported goods is very large. The corporation needs to work to ensure a smooth flow of goods, for the benefit of the people.

He also asked officials of relevant ministries and Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province to support the corporation to build a mart, modern, green and safe Tân Cảng-Cái Mép international port.

On the occasion, he presented new year gifts to officials and workers at the port. — VNS