Border gate of Bắc Luân 2 bridge resumes operations after Tết

VIETNAM, February 13 - QUẢNG NINH — The border gate of Bắc Luân 2 Bridge in Móng Cái city, the northeastern province of Quảng Ninh, resumed customs clearance after the Lunar New Year (Tết) holiday on February 12, five days early.

The management board of the Móng Cái International Border Gate said that on February 12 – the third day of the Year of the Dragon, authorities at the Bắc Luân 2 Bridge border gate handled export procedures for nearly 60 tonnes of live seafood, comprising lobster and crab, worth over US$781,000.

Leaders of Móng Cái city also visited and extended Tết greetings to the officers and businesses working at this border gate on the day.

Earlier, the Vietnamese and Chinese sides had agreed on the Tet holiday plan for the Móng Cái (Vietnam) - Dongxing (China) international border gate pair.

Accordingly, the two international facilities are scheduled to suspend handling customs clearance procedures from February 10 through 17 at the Bắc Luân 2 Bridge border gate, along with the pair of the Dongxing border market and the Km3 4 Hải Yên border crossing.

After discussion with Vietnamese authorities, the Chinese side decided to allow imports, mainly fresh produce from Việt Nam, to enter its country from February 12.

Regarding entry and exit, authorities of both sides have been working throughout Tết at the Móng Cái and Dongxing international border gates, including the border gates of Bắc Luân 1 and Bắc Luân 2 bridges, to serve people and tourists’ travel demand. — VNA/VNS