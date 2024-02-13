There were 1,608 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,989 in the last 365 days.
Opinion/decision on a Paediatric investigation plan (PIP): Zerbaxa, Ceftolozane,tazobactam, decision type: PM: decision on the application for modification of an agreed PIP, therapeutic area: Infectious diseases, PIP number: P/0552/2022
P/0552/2022 : EMA decision of 4 January 2023 on the acceptance of a modification of an agreed paediatric investigation plan for ceftolozane / tazobactam (Zerbaxa), (EMEA-001142-PIP02-16-M01)
