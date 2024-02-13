Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Protopic, tacrolimus, Date of authorisation: 27/02/2002, Revision: 28, Status: Authorised

Protopic should be prescribed by a doctor with experience in the diagnosis and treatment of atopic dermatitis. The ointment should be applied as a thin layer to the skin.

When used for flare-ups, Protopic can be used for short-term and intermittent long-term treatment, but it should not be used continuously on a long-term basis. Protopic treatment should begin as soon as symptoms appear. Each affected area is treated twice a day with Protopic until the skin is clear. Generally, improvement is seen within one week of starting treatment. If there is no improvement after two weeks, the doctor should consider other treatment options. Children should use Protopic 0.03% twice a day for up to three weeks before reducing the frequency to once a day. Adults should start treatment with Protopic 0.1% twice a day but should switch to less frequent application or use of the lower strength (0.03%) as the condition improves.

When used as maintenance treatment, Protopic should be applied twice a week to areas of the skin commonly affected by the disease. If there are signs of a flare-up, treatment should revert to twice a day as above. The doctor should review the need to continue maintenance treatment after a year. In children, this should include suspension of treatment to allow the doctor to assess whether continued treatment for the disease is necessary.