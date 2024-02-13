Technical Webinar: Regulatory Procedure Management for PLM in IRIS for Network Users, Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, from 27 February 2024, 14:00 (CET) to 27 February 2024, 16:00 (CET)

EMA is currently working on the onboarding of Regulatory Procedure Management (RPM) for Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) for medicinal products on IRIS. The 1st roll-out occurred on 23 January 2024, covering Variations, Article 61.3 Notifications, and Marketing Authorisation Transfers procedures for a subset of both human and veterinary medicinal products.

IRIS Network users keen to know more about the technical aspects of the RPM for PLM transition to IRIS and seek specific answers to their technical queries are invited to join the RPM Technical webinar.

This event will be a valuable opportunity for Network stakeholders to gain further understanding of the impacts of the transition of RPM for PLM to IRIS on Network systems, as the RPM team will address key concerns and doubts received over the past weeks following the 1st roll-out.