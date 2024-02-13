Submit Release
Health technology assessment bodies

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has been working closely with health technology assessment (HTA) bodies since 2008. Regional and national HTA bodies provide recommendations on medicines and other health technologies that can be financed or reimbursed by the healthcare system in a particular European Union (EU) Member State or region.

Close interaction between regulators, HTA bodies and other relevant bodies is critical to enable patient access to important new medicines and hence for the benefit of public health. This aims to reduce developmental resources, by re-shaping and focusing medicine development programmes to generate evidence relevant for regulators, HTA bodies and other stakeholders.

Cooperation also aims to facilitate the sequential decision making by sharing information in the context of the respective assessments. 

