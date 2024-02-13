Denali Brehmer Sentenced to 99 years for Murder of Cynthia Hoffman at Thunderbird Falls

February 12, 2024

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Today, 23-year-old Denali Dakota Skye Brehmer, of Anchorage, was sentenced by Anchorage Superior Court Judge Andrew Peterson for the murder of Cynthia Hoffman near Thunderbird Falls in Chugiak, Alaska, on June 2, 2019.

Brehmer previously pleaded guilty to one count of Murder in the First Degree. Evidence presented at sentencing shows that on June 2, 2019, Cynthia Hoffman was shot and killed on the banks of the Eklutna River near Thunderbird Falls. Afterward, Hoffman’s body was placed into the Eklutna River. Ultimately it was discovered that Darin Schilmiller had solicited the murder of Hoffman from Brehmer in Anchorage. Schilmiller also solicited child pornography from Brehmer, conduct that led to additional federal charges.

Left to Right: Patrick McKay Jr., Emily Cooperâ€”defense attorney, 24-year-old defendant Denali Brehmer. Co-counsel for the State, Whitney-Marie Bostick, is partially visible, seated far left. Photo: Alaska Department of Lawâ€”Patty Sullivan.

Brehmer’s sentencing occurred over three days in January and February 2024. At sentencing, the State and Brehmer both presented evidence. The court was permitted to sentence Brehmer to a sentence of active imprisonment between 30 and 99 years. The State requested a sentence of 99 years with none suspended and a “worst offender” finding. Brehmer requested a sentence of 80 years with 20 years suspended.

“The Court should find that Miss Brehmer engaged in one of the most serious crimes that we have in Alaska,” McKay said. “She executed Cynthia Hoffman in a murder-for-hire plot. She conspired with numerous other individuals in and outside of Alaska, including juveniles, forever altering everybody’s life. She may not have pulled the trigger, but this never would have happened it if it weren’t for Denali Brehmer,” McKay said.

Judge Peterson called the murder of Cynthia Hoffman a premeditated murder-for-hire that was “tragic and senseless.” He stated that Brehmer’s conduct was “cold, calculated, and carried out to a ‘T’.” He found that Brehmer’s conduct was among the most serious first-degree murder cases and among the most serious contract killing cases. Judge Peterson described watching a video of Cynthia Hoffman’s last moments where she was observed duct taped on the ground at Thunderbird Falls “â€¦one of the most difficult pieces of evidence I’ve had to watch in this position.” He noted that Brehmer showed no remorse after the murder and, in fact, went on to engage in other criminal conduct. The court also expressed hope that the sentence would be a deterrence to others.

Judge Peterson recognized that Brehmer was a youthful offender and that “youth matters” but found that Brehmer clearly knew what she was doing and that this was not some “youthful indiscretion.” Brehmer was sentenced to 99 years with none suspended and was found to be a “worst offender.”

In January, Darin Schilmiller, of Indiana, was sentenced to 99 years with none suspended for his role in the murder.

Caleb Leyland’s sentencing is scheduled for June 10, 2024, in front of Judge Peterson.

Kayden McIntosh’s case is pending trial. The charges against McIntosh are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. The defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

This case was investigated by the Anchorage Police Department’s homicide unit, the Federal Bureau of Investigation based out of Alaska and Indiana, and the Indiana State Police. Brehmer is currently in the custody of the Alaska Department of Corrections.

