Lafi Faualo Sentenced to 28 Years for 2014 Sexual Assault

October 24, 2025

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Today, Superior Court Judge Andrew Peterson sentenced 49-year-old Lafi Faualo to serve 35 years with 7 years suspended for the violent sexual assault of an Anchorage woman in July 2014.

Faualo will be placed on supervised probation for 15 years following his incarceration. When released to probation, Faualo will be subject to numerous probation conditions, including sex offender treatment. He will also be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Faualo was convicted of Sexual Assault in the First Degree and Assault in the First Degree by an Anchorage jury in April 2025 following a ten-day trial. The evidence at trial showed that in the early morning of July 16, 2014, Faualo and a co-defendant held the victim in a van parked outside an Anchorage church. Faualo violently sexually assaulted her causing severe and protracted injuries, which required more than a year of significant medical intervention.

Under the law, Faualo faced a sentencing range between 25 and 35 years to serve for the sexual assault. Faualo, through counsel, requested that the court send his case to the Three Judge Sentencing Panel in hopes of a sentence below the 25-year mandatory minimum. In rejecting Faualo’s request and handing down sentence, Judge Peterson described the offense as the most egregious sexual assault over which he has presided.

Assistant District Attorney Alice Curci of the Anchorage District Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case, with the assistance of Paralegal Angie Fox. Anchorage Police Detective Christopher Thomas led the investigation.

