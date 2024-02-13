Learn winter and wood outdoor skills at MDC’s free Urban Woods program Feb. 24 in Kansas City

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – Nothing burns better in a fireplace or wood stove than a piece of cord wood that is well seasoned and split to the just right size. Learn tips for making firewood and enjoy other winter outdoor skills and crafts when the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) presents the annual Urban Woods program from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City.

Urban Woods is an indoor and outdoor event. Indoors, visitors can see the KC Woodturners making attractive bowls, toy spinning tops, and other beautiful products from wood. Outdoors in the native plant garden, Discovery Center staff and volunteers will be demonstrating how syrup is made from tree sap and effective wood cutting and splitting techniques. Crafts and other activities for children will be offered. Visitors can also try outdoor skills such as campfire starting or throwing the atlatl dart. Taste testing of syrup made from trees will be available.

Urban Woods is open to all ages. Registration is not required. For more information about the Gorman Discovery Center at 4750 Troost Ave., call 816-759-7300 or visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter.