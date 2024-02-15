Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,571 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,177 in the last 365 days.

GatorPAC's Veterans Leadership Fund Endorses US Army Veteran Ron Eller for Mississippi's 2nd Congressional District

GatorPAC Chairman Retired Colonel Rob Maness Endorses Ron Eller

GatorPAC Chairman Retired Colonel Rob Maness Endorses Ron Eller

Mr. Eller's America First positions are exactly what Mississippi needs to move forward and thrive.

Mr. Eller's America First positions are exactly what Mississippi needs to move forward and thrive.”
— Colonel Rob Maness, retired, Chairman
VICKSBURG, MS, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GatorPAC's Veterans Leadership Fund has announced its endorsement of US Army veteran Ron Eller for Mississippi's 2nd Congressional District in the upcoming election. The organization believes that Mr. Eller's America First positions are exactly what Mississippi needs to move forward and thrive.

As a veteran himself, Mr. Eller has a deep understanding of the sacrifices and struggles that veterans face. He has dedicated his life to serving his country and now, he is ready to serve his community. GatorPAC's Veterans Leadership Fund recognizes Mr. Eller's unwavering commitment to putting the needs of his fellow veterans and constituents first.

GatorPAC's Veterans Leadership Fund is confident that Mr. Eller's America First positions align with the values and priorities of the people of Mississippi. His focus on creating jobs, improving healthcare, and supporting small businesses will greatly benefit the state's economy and its citizens. The organization believes that Mr. Eller's leadership and experience make him the ideal candidate to represent Mississippi's 2nd Congressional District.

GatorPAC's Veterans Leadership Fund is proud to endorse Ron Eller for Mississippi's 2nd Congressional District and encourages all voters to support him in the upcoming election. His dedication to serving his country and community, along with his America First positions, make him the best choice for the district. The organization is confident that Mr. Eller will work tirelessly to make Mississippi a better place for all its citizens. For more information on Mr. Eller and his campaign, please visit his website at https://voteroneller.com/.

Rob Maness
GatorPAC/Veterans Leadership Fund
info@gatorpac.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Other

You just read:

GatorPAC's Veterans Leadership Fund Endorses US Army Veteran Ron Eller for Mississippi's 2nd Congressional District

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more