Premier Subaru and Premier Subaru Middlebury Honored with Subaru Customer and Community Award

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier Subaru and Premier Subaru Middlebury have been recognized for their exceptional dedication to their communities with the prestigious Subaru Customer and Community Award. The award, presented by Subaru of America, Inc., honors Subaru retailers who demonstrate an unwavering commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience while actively supporting important causes and initiatives in their local areas.

"We are absolutely thrilled to once again be recognized with the Subaru Customer and Community Award," said Robert Alvine, owner of Premier Subaru and Premier Subaru Middlebury. "Since the program's inception, this award has held a special place in our hearts, as it reflects our core values of customer excellence and community engagement. It's an honor to receive this recognition, but the true reward lies in the positive impact we can make alongside our incredible team and the dedicated organizations we support. This award serves as a powerful reminder of our ongoing commitment to serving our communities and being responsible neighbors, and we're excited to continue this journey with Subaru for many years to come."

Both Premier Subaru and Premier Subaru Middlebury have a long history of supporting local charities and organizations. You can see lists and stories from the various organizations on their websites using the links below. Some of the highlighted initiatives include:

PREMIER SUBARU

o Supporting Cure Rare Disease to advance treatments of rare diseases like Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

o Supporting the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in their mission to care for animals in need.

o Sponsoring Branford Jazz on the Green to bring music and entertainment to the community.

o See more at https://www.premiersubaru.com/subaru-love-promise.htm

PREMIER SUBARU MIDDLEBURY

o Donations to Camp Rising Sun a camp for children who have fought or are fighting cancer.

o Volunteering with St. Vincent DePaul to help provide food and assistance to those in need.

o Contributing to the Harold Leever Regional Cancer Center to support cancer research and treatment.

o See more at https://www.premiersubarumiddlebury.com/subaru-love-promise.htm

Premier's Subaru Dealerships have also donated several vehicles recently to families of war veterans and local organizations like the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter. During the pandemic vehicle prices skyrocketed and inventory was scarce and people struggled to adapt to the health crisis. “Giving back to our community is so important during difficult times. It lifts spirits and improves mental health and we hope the positive effects are contagious!”, said Robert Alvine.

About Premier Subaru

Premier Subaru is a family-owned and operated dealership committed to providing an exceptional customer experience. They offer a wide selection of new and used Subaru vehicles, as well as comprehensive service and repair options. Premier Subaru is proud to be a part of the Subaru family and shares the company's dedication to community involvement and environmental responsibility.

About Premier Subaru Middlebury

Premier Subaru Middlebury is a leading Subaru dealership serving the greater Hartford area. They offer a wide selection of new and used Subaru vehicles, as well as a state-of-the-art service center. Premier Subaru Middlebury is dedicated to supporting local charities and organizations and is actively involved in making a positive impact on the community.



