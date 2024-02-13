dicentra Celebrates Success: Carbiotix Attains Self-Affirmed GRAS Status for CarbiAXOS Prebiotic Ingredient

dicentra and Carbiotix successfully achieve GRAS status for prebiotic CarbiAXOS

dicentra, a leading CRO and regulatory consulting firm, announces the successful GRAS status achievement for Carbiotix and their innovative prebiotic, CarbiAXOS

Carbiotix is an extremely innovative company with a bright future. This GRAS status will open a lot of doors, and we look forward to being there to support them for years to come.” — Dr. Karol Wojewnik, M.D.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading contract research organization (CRO) and regulatory consulting firm dicentra is thrilled to announce the successful achievement of Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) status for their client Carbiotix and its innovative prebiotic ingredient, CarbiAXOS.

Carbiotix, a pioneering manufacturer specializing in prebiotic modulators and diagnostic testing services, has obtained GRAS status for CarbiAXOS, a prebiotic dietary fiber derived from corn bran. GRAS is a significant milestone, indicating that the food ingredient meets the stringent safety and scientific standards accepted by the FDA. CarbiAXOS is composed of arabinoxylo-oligosaccharides (AXOS), a known prebiotic with a high bifidus factor that promotes the growth of beneficial bifidobacteria in the intestine, thereby contributing to overall gut health.

"We are very proud to have supported Carbiotix in successfully obtaining Self-Affirmed GRAS status for their ingredient CarbiAXOS," stated Dr. Karol Wojewnik, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at dicentra. “Carbiotix is an extremely innovative company with a bright future. This GRAS status will open a lot of doors, and we look forward to being there to support them for years to come.”

dicentra, with its wealth of expertise, provided comprehensive services for Carbiotix, including an initial analysis of GRAS requirements, literature searches, evaluation of safety data, and compiled the self-affirmed (through an independent GRAS Expert Panel) GRAS dossier. The achievement of GRAS status underscores the safety of CarbiAXOS as a valuable ingredient in various nutraceutical and cosmetic products.

"Achieving GRAS status for CarbiAXOS is a crucial step in certifying the safety of our innovative prebiotic ingredient," said Erik Deaner, CEO at Carbiotix. "dicentra's thorough review, meticulous paperwork submission, and expert research have been instrumental in reaching this milestone. We look forward to continuing our partnership with dicentra on future projects."

To learn more about dicentra, visit https://www.dicentra.com.

To learn more about Carbiotix, visit https://carbiotix.com.

About dicentra

dicentra is a full-service Contract Research Organization (CRO) and regulatory consulting firm that specializes in addressing all matters related to safety, quality, and compliance for all product categories in the global life sciences and food industries. We evaluate, implement, and provide all the necessary support for products and operations to gain market access and build confidence in your brand. We achieve this through our four business divisions: Life Sciences, Food Safety & Quality, Global Certifications, and Clinical Trials. Since our inception in 2002, we have completed over 24,000 projects and serviced over 1,400 companies internationally.

dicentra is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. For more information, visit https://www.dicentra.com.