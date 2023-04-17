dicentra Global Certifications is now a CanadaGAP® licenced Certification Body

CanadaGAP + dicentra Logos

dicentra Global Certifications is pleased to announce that it has been licensed to provide certification services for CanadaGAP® in Canada and the United States

We’re really excited to expand our certifications offering with CanadaGAP. Many of our clients require CanadaGAP certification and to be able to provide it increases the value we can bring to them.” — Peter Wojewnik, Partner at dicentra

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- dicentra Global Certifications (GC), a division of dicentra Inc. is pleased to announce that it has been licensed by the CanadaGAP Program to provide certification services for CanadaGAP® in Canada and the United States.

CanadaGAP is a food safety program developed in Canada to promote Good Agricultural Practices for fruits and vegetables. It is the first food safety program developed in Canada to have been recognized by the Global Food Safety Institute (GFSI).

The certification program is based on Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) principles and applies to the production, packing, storage, repacking, wholesale, and brokerage of fresh fruits and vegetables.

“We’re really excited to expand our certifications offering with CanadaGAP,” said Peter Wojewnik, Partner at dicentra. “Many of our clients require CanadaGAP certification and for us to be able to provide it increases the value we can bring to them. As a Canadian-owned and operated certification body, we’re happy to partner with CanadaGAP, Canada’s first Food Safety Program to be officially recognized by the GFSI.”

dicentra will begin offering the CanadaGAP A1, A2, B, C, D, E, F certification options to clients starting in the summer of 2023.

“We are pleased to announce the addition of dicentra to our list of licensed certification bodies, and proud to offer our program participants additional options in certification body service to support their efforts in maintaining and obtaining their CanadaGAP certification,” said Stephanie Lariviere, chair of the CanAgPlus Board.

Contact dicentra for a free CanadaGAP Certification quote today.

dicentra GC is an ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) ISO 17065 accredited certification body that conducts SQF, BRC, HACCP, GMP, and CanadaGAP audits. At dicentra, we specialize in addressing all matters related to safety, quality, and compliance for all product categories in the global life sciences and food industries. We evaluate, implement and provide all the necessary support for products and operations to gain market access and build confidence in your brand. We achieve this through our three business divisions: consulting, clinical trials, and certifications. Since our inception in 2002, we have completed over 24,000 projects and serviced over 1,400 companies internationally.