Jatheon Technologies Adds Zoom Archiving to Jatheon Cloud

Jatheon Cloud UI (2023)

Jatheon Technologies announced the release of Zoom archiving on their AWS-based data archiving platform, Jatheon Cloud.

With the integration of Zoom archiving, we are significantly enhancing our platform’s functionality. We incorporated the archiving of messages between participants, as well as default Zoom Messages.” — Jelena Popovic, Product Manager

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jatheon Technologies, a tech company specializing in long-term archiving and search of electronic records for compliance and ediscovery, announced the release of Zoom archiving on their AWS-based data archiving platform, Jatheon Cloud.

This development marks a significant expansion in Jatheon’s capabilities, which already encompass a broad spectrum of business communication channels including email, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Microsoft Teams, Bloomberg, WhatsApp, Google Chat, WeChat, and SMS. Jatheon allows organizations the flexibility to either integrate Zoom archiving with other data sources or to exclusively archive Zoom communications, depending on their specific needs.

Jelena Popovic, Jatheon Cloud Product Manager, emphasizes the strategic importance of this update: “With the integration of Zoom archiving, we are significantly enhancing our platform’s functionality. We also incorporated the archiving of messages exchanged between participants during these meetings, as well as default Zoom Messages. Zoom Webinars are on our roadmap.”

The launch of Zoom Archiving within Jatheon Cloud marks a significant advancement in Jatheon’s suite of solutions, offering a targeted and comprehensive approach to archiving for organizations. This innovation reflects Jatheon’s dedication to delivering specialized technology services that meet the strict demands of regulated industries, strengthen compliance measures, and elevate the standards of data management.

ABOUT JATHEON

Jatheon Technologies Inc. was founded in 2004 to help companies ensure email compliance and facilitate ediscovery and open data request management.

Today, Jatheon is a leader in the data archiving industry, with 11+ billion processed messages and top-rated cloud, virtual, and on-premise archiving solutions. The company continues to raise the bar throughout the industry with their AWS-based cloud archiving platform and best-in class technical support. In 2022, Jatheon was included in Gartner’s MQ for Enterprise Information Archiving, and continues to be listed in all major industry reports and software review platforms, with an average aggregated score of 4.9 out of 5.

It remains Jatheon’s mission to ensure data security and bring peace of mind to enterprises and organizations in regulated industries.. The company is headquartered in Toronto, but serves clients worldwide through a wide network of global business partners. For more information, please visit www.jatheon.com.