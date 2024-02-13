It's A Sweet Day in USA Reminder 1 More Day to Surprise that Special Someone

Maple is an exceptionally talented 9 year old girl doing sweet foodie reviews. She works on The Sweetest Gigs, reviewing food she loves. And is on The Spring Team reviewing John Kelly Chocolates. www.TheSweetestGigs.com Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good creates sweet experiences for kids to love work, learn sweet skills, and enjoy LA's Best Treats www.RaidTheDisplay.com Recruiting for Good created and is funding The Sweetest Gig for exceptionally talented 4th to 6th graders in LA to Review Food They Love and earn The Sweetest Gift Card, parties, and perks too www.TheSweetestGig.com For 25 years Recruiting for Good has helped companies find talented professionals and generated proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals; and generates proceeds to help fund causes.Recruiting for Good runs The Sweetest Gigs for exceptionally talented kids to do foodie reviews.Just in time to inspire the community to buy chocolate for Valentine's Day. The Sweet Spring Team reviewed John Kelly Chocolates in English, French, Marathi, and Spanish.According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder Recruiting for Good, "We've created a meaningful work program for kids to use their talent for good. Kids on our gigs learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Just remember, they are sacrificing calories for YOU, because, someone has got to do the job!"AboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running The Sweetest Gigs; a meaningful work mentoring program for exceptionally sweet talented kids. Kids on our creative gigs learn sweet skills, success habits, and positive values and prepare for tomorrow's jobs. www.TheSweetestGigs.com Imagine, your 1st job was a sweet positive experience. Kids on our gigs learn to earn and love to work...appreciate everything more. We're experts at teaching fulfillment.Kids on the sweet Spring 2024 team; BooksandLooks, LiquidNitro, Maple, Mintchip, and NinjaRedPanda are on a special mission to review all 27 flavors of John Kelly Chocolates. Each kid earns $10 for a review; and Recruiting for Good also matches $1 for $1 so kids can gift their mom a sweet Mother's Day Treat!Have a Sweet Restaurant, love to support girls, and reward your customers dining gift cards? Join the Club...Inspire your community to participate in Recruiting for Good and we will generate proceeds by delivering sweet staffing services; make donations to girl's creative projects, team participation, or travel and reward generous dining gift cards for your sweet restaurant. To sign up visit www.LovetoSupportGirls.com Good for You+Community Too!Love to Support Girls! Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund and sponsor meaningful experiences for girls. After successfully participating in referral program earn $1,000 to sponsor a girl's creative project, team participation (cheer, dance, robotics, or sports), or travel (school, sports, summer camp, or Girls Scouts); and earn sweet $1,000 dining gift card. www.LovetoSupportGirls.com Have a daughter/grand daughter who loves to write? Earn a sponsored opportunity to get published on LAParent.com. Just participate in Recruiting for Good.

Exceptionally Talented 9 Year Old Boy Reviews John Kelly Chocolates in French. Anything in French makes everything sweeter, especially for Valentine's Day!