AV-Comparatives Announces 2023 Award Recipients: Sophos
Logo AV-Comparatives
Sophos achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ Enterprise Main-Test Series of 2023.
Attaining AV-Comparatives certification is a robust affirmation of a product's high efficacy and outstanding performance.”INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sophos achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ Enterprise Main-Test Series of 2023. The tests covered different protection scenarios, system performance, and false positives. https://www.av-comparatives.org/av-comparatives-awards-2023-for-Sophos/
— AV-Comparatives
Sophos Intercept X Advanced is a professional security product that can manage networks with up to hundreds of thousands of seats. As well as malware protection, the product includes investigative functions for analysing and remediating targeted cyber-attacks.
Sophos Intercept X Advanced provides a cloud-based console for managing the endpoint protection software. This has a clean and modern design, navigated from a single menu column. Alerts are displayed in categories according to severity, and detailed information is provided for each one. A comprehensive search feature is provided, along with a security blog. An early-access program enables users to try out new features in advance.
Sophos achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ Enterprise Main-Test Series of 2023, and was rewarded with an Approved Enterprise & Business Security Product Award for both runs of the series. This required it to demonstrate a high level of protection against both Internet-based threats, and malicious files from sources such as external drives or the local area network. It also had to prove that it could provide this protection without impacting device performance or creating false alarms.
Like all AV-Comparatives’ public test reports, the AV-Comparatives Awards 2023 report is available for free: https://www.av-comparatives.org/
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
AV-Comparatives gibt die Award-Empfänger für 2023 bekannt: Sophos
Sophos hat in der Enterprise Main-Test Series von AV-Comparatives 2023 einen großen Erfolg erzielt.
Sophos hat bei der Enterprise Main-Test Series 2023 von AV-Comparatives sehr erfolgreich abgeschnitten. Die Tests umfassten vielfache Schutztests, Speed-Impact und False-Positives.
Sophos Intercept X Advanced ist ein professionelles Security-Produkt, das Netzwerke mit bis zu hunderttausenden von Arbeitsplätzen verwalten kann. Neben dem Schutz vor Malware bietet das Produkt Ermittlungsfunktionen zur Analyse und Behebung gezielter Cyberangriffe.
Sophos Intercept X Advanced bietet eine Cloud-basierte Konsole zur Verwaltung der Endpoint-Protection Software. Diese ist übersichtlich und modern gestaltet und wird über eine einzige Menüspalte gesteuert. Warnmeldungen werden je nach Schweregrad in Kategorien angezeigt, zu denen jeweils detaillierte Informationen bereitgestellt werden. Es gibt eine umfassende Suchfunktion und einen Security-Blog. Ein Early-Access-Programm ermöglicht es den Nutzern, neue Funktionen vorab zu testen.
Sophos war bei der Enterprise Main-Test Series 2023 von AV-Comparatives sehr erfolgreich und wurde für beide Durchgänge der Serie mit einem Approved Enterprise & Business Security Product Award belohnt. Dabei musste Sophos ein hohes Level an Schutz sowohl vor internetbasierten Threats als auch vor schädlichen Dateien aus Quellen wie externen Laufwerken oder dem lokalen Netzwerk nachweisen. Außerdem musste es beweisen, dass es diesen Schutz bieten kann, ohne die Geräteleistung zu beeinträchtigen oder Fehlalarme auszulösen.
Wie alle öffentlichen Testberichte von AV-Comparatives ist auch der AV-Comparatives Awards 2023 Test Report kostenlos erhältlich: https://www.av-comparatives.org/de/
Die Tests von AV-Comparatives werden sehr sorgfältig konzipiert und durchgeführt, um Szenarien, mit denen Nutzer im wirklichen Leben konfrontiert werden, gründlich und realistisch zu simulieren. Folglich ist eine Zertifizierung durch AV-Comparatives eine Garantie für ein effektives und zuverlässiges Produkt. Ein "Approved Product" Award bedeutet, dass die Software gründlich geprüft wurde, um sicherzustellen, dass sie die ihr zugedachte Aufgabe kompetent erfüllt. Es ist ein von der Industrie anerkannter Qualitätsstandard.
Die Tests von AV-Comparatives sind vielfältig, um die unterschiedlichen Anforderungen, die an IT-Security Lösungen gestellt werden, zu überprüfen. Weitere Awards heben die Effektivität der einzelnen Programme in verschiedenen Schutzszenarien, geringe False-Positives und geringe Auswirkungen auf die System-Performance hervor. Nutzer können so sehen, welche Programme in den für sie wichtigen Kategorien hohe Punktzahlen erreichen.
AV-Comparatives ist ein unabhängiges Testlabor mit Sitz in Innsbruck, Österreich, das IT-Security-Produkte daraufhin prüft, ob sie halten, was sie versprechen. AV-Comparatives ist nach ISO 9001:2015 zertifiziert und hat vom TÜV Österreich ein Zertifikat für den Bereich „Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software" erhalten. AV-Comparatives ist auch die erste Av-Test-Organisation, die von der Europäischen Expertengruppe für IT-Sicherheit (EICAR) als EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab zertifiziert wurde.
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
media@av-comparatives.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn