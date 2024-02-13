Global Third-party Risk Management Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Third-party Risk Management Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the third-party risk management market size is predicted to reach $11.34 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%.
The growth in the third-party risk management market is due to the rising cyber-attacks and frauds. North America region is expected to hold the largest third-party risk management market share. Major players in the third-party risk management market include Deloitte LLP, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Ernst & Young LLP, KPMG International Limited, Genpact Ltd., Optiv Security Inc., Dun & Bradstreet.
Third-party Risk Management Market Segments
• By Component: Solution, Services
• By Deployment Type: Cloud Based, On-Premises
• By Organization Size: Small and Medium Size Enterprises, Large Enterprises
• By Geography: The global third-party risk management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Third-party risk management (TPRM) is a form of risk management that entails recognizing, assessing, and controlling all of the potential risks that may arise throughout the lifecycle of business relationships with third parties. The main goal is to assist organizations in reducing risk, increasing agility and resiliency, and driving performance.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Third-party Risk Management Market Characteristics
3. Third-party Risk Management Market Trends And Strategies
4. Third-party Risk Management Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Third-party Risk Management Market Size And Growth
……
27. Third-party Risk Management Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Third-party Risk Management Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
