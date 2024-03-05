AV-Comparatives Announces 2023 Award Recipients: Microsoft
Microsoft achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ Enterprise and Consumer Main-Test Series of 2023.
Attaining AV-Comparatives certification is a robust affirmation of a product's high efficacy and outstanding performance.”INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, March 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microsoft achieved great success in AV-Comparatives’ Enterprise and Consumer Main-Test Series of 2023. The tests covered different protection scenarios, system performance, and false positives.
https://www.av-comparatives.org/av-comparatives-awards-2023-for-Microsoft/
Microsoft Defender Antivirus includes all the essential features of an antivirus program in a clean, touch-friendly interface. The program is simple to use and comes pre-installed with Windows.
Microsoft’s cloud-based Endpoint Manager console allows administrators to centrally manage and monitor features and settings for Microsoft Defender Antivirus, Microsoft’s own antivirus program, which is built into the Windows 10 and Windows 11 operating systems. It is suitable for businesses of all sizes.
Microsoft was successful in both the Enterprise and Consumer Main-Test Series, taking an Approved Enterprise and Business Security Award for the former, and an Approved Security Product Award for the latter.
Like all AV-Comparatives’ public test reports, the AV-Comparatives Awards 2023 report is available for free: https://www.av-comparatives.org/
AV-Comparatives’ tests are very carefully designed and executed to thoroughly and realistically simulate scenarios that face users in real life. Consequently, a certification by AV-Comparatives is a guarantee of an effective and reliable product. An “Approved Product” award means that the software has been rigorously checked to ensure that it will perform its intended task competently. It is an industry-recognised standard of quality.
AV-Comparatives’ tests have multiple aspects, to represent the different requirements of IT security solutions. Further awards highlight the effectiveness of individual programs in different protection scenarios, low false positives, and low impact on system performance. Users can thus see which programs score highly in the categories that matter most to them.
AV-Comparatives is an independent testing lab based in Innsbruck, Austria, that tests IT security products to see if they live up to their promises. AV-Comparatives is ISO 9001:2015 certified, having received a certificate from TÜV Austria for the scope “Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software”. AV-Comparatives is also the first av-test organisation to be certified by European Expert Group for IT-Security (EICAR) as an EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab.
AV-Comparatives gibt die Award-Empfänger für 2023 bekannt: Microsoft
Microsoft hat in der Enterprise und Consumer Main-Test Series von AV-Comparatives 2023 einen großen Erfolg erzielt.
Microsoft hat bei der Enterprise und Consumer Main-Test Series 2023 von AV-Comparatives sehr erfolgreich abgeschnitten. Die Tests umfassten vielfache Schutztests, Speed-Impact und False-Positives.
Microsoft Defender Antivirus enthält alle wichtigen Funktionen eines Antivirus-Programms in einer übersichtlichen, Touchscreen geeigneten Benutzeroberfläche. Das Programm ist einfach zu bedienen und wird mit Windows vorinstalliert.
Die Cloud-basierte Endpoint Manager-Konsole von Microsoft ermöglicht Administratoren die zentrale Verwaltung und Überwachung von Funktionen und Einstellungen für Microsoft Defender Antivirus, Microsofts eigenem Antivirus-Programm, das in die Betriebssysteme Windows 10 und Windows 11 integriert ist. Es ist für Unternehmen jeder Größe geeignet.
Microsoft war sowohl in der Enterprise- als auch in der Consumer Main-Test Series erfolgreich und erhielt einen Approved Enterprise & Business Security Award und einen Approved Security Product Award.
Wie alle öffentlichen Testberichte von AV-Comparatives ist auch der AV-Comparatives Awards 2023 Test Report kostenlos erhältlich: https://www.av-comparatives.org/de/
Die Tests von AV-Comparatives werden sehr sorgfältig konzipiert und durchgeführt, um Szenarien, mit denen Nutzer im wirklichen Leben konfrontiert werden, gründlich und realistisch zu simulieren. Folglich ist eine Zertifizierung durch AV-Comparatives eine Garantie für ein effektives und zuverlässiges Produkt. Ein "Approved Product" Award bedeutet, dass die Software gründlich geprüft wurde, um sicherzustellen, dass sie die ihr zugedachte Aufgabe kompetent erfüllt. Es ist ein von der Industrie anerkannter Qualitätsstandard.
Die Tests von AV-Comparatives sind vielfältig, um die unterschiedlichen Anforderungen, die an IT-Security Lösungen gestellt werden, zu überprüfen. Weitere Awards heben die Effektivität der einzelnen Programme in verschiedenen Schutzszenarien, geringe False-Positives und geringe Auswirkungen auf die System-Performance hervor. Nutzer können so sehen, welche Programme in den für sie wichtigen Kategorien hohe Punktzahlen erreichen.
AV-Comparatives ist ein unabhängiges Testlabor mit Sitz in Innsbruck, Österreich, das IT-Security-Produkte daraufhin prüft, ob sie halten, was sie versprechen. AV-Comparatives ist nach ISO 9001:2015 zertifiziert und hat vom TÜV Österreich ein Zertifikat für den Bereich „Independent Tests of Anti-Virus Software" erhalten. AV-Comparatives ist auch die erste Av-Test-Organisation, die von der Europäischen Expertengruppe für IT-Sicherheit (EICAR) als EICAR Trusted IT-Security Testing Lab zertifiziert wurde.
