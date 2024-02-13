SUPERUS CAREERS / MORTGAGE CAREER EXCHANGE WINS CLEARLYRATED’S 2024 BEST OF STAFFING CLIENT AWARD FOR SERVICE EXCELLENCE
We are truly grateful for the relationships we have developed with our client partners and are honored to be recognized for our efforts in this way.”UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Superus Careers, a leading staffing agency, announced today that they have won the Best of Staffing Client Award for providing superior service to their clients. Presented in partnership with Gold sponsor ClearEdge Marketing, ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. On average, clients of winning agencies are 60% more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies. Superus Careers received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 78.9% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 52%.
“I could not be prouder of our team and the exceptional service they provide. We are truly grateful for the relationships we have developed with our client partners and are honored to be recognized for our efforts in this way.” Superus Careers CEO, Larry Silver said.
"I'm so excited to introduce the 2024 Best of Staffing winners alongside their verified ratings and reviews on ClearlyRated.com," said ClearlyRated's CEO, Eric Gregg. "Faced with another challenging year in 2023, these firms proved their commitment to providing outstanding experiences and superior service. They're raising the bar for excellence, and I couldn't be more proud to celebrate their success - cheers to you all!"
About Superus Careers
Superus Careers (superuscareers.com) places talented professionals with exceptional organizations across the country. Every candidate is technically qualified for the role, culturally aligned and ready to add value to the organization. When the right person is in the right role at the right company, everyone wins. Attention to detail and passion for results is what makes candidates and companies choose Superus Careers. Within the Staffing industry Superus Careers specializes in: Finance / Accounting, Human Resources, IT / Engineering, Legal, Management / Sr. Executive, Marketing / Sales, Office / Retail / Hospitality, Real Estate
About ClearlyRated
Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality.
About Best of Staffing®
ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.
