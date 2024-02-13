Carbonfuture, Puro.earth, PYREG and Syncraft Unite for Groundbreaking Initiative to Enhance Transparency in CDR Tracking
Creating a Scalable Trust Infrastructure for CDR Through CollaborationFREIBURG, GERMANY, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carbonfuture, the leader in high-integrity, durable carbon removal, announced a major partnership with Puro.earth, PYREG, and Syncraft. This collaboration is set to transform the Carbon Dioxide Removal (CDR) industry by combining real-time Internet of Things (IoT) data with an established Standard and a digital Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (dMRV) system.
This partnership will provide real-time data tracking of carbon removal projects, enabling enhanced accuracy and a benchmark for transparency in the monitoring and verification process, essential for both CDR buyers and suppliers in making informed decisions and ensuring quality assurance.
As the carbon removal industry aims to scale to 10 Gt/year to meet the net-zero goals of the Paris Agreement, collaboration among key stakeholders is critical. This partnership is a unique example of an ecosystem coming together to provide complete transparency—from standard-setting to credit issuance—building trust at every step of the carbon removal process.
The partnership's goal is to develop a benchmark for scalable and reliable infrastructure for CDR, leveraging each organization's expertise. It enables corporate sustainability leaders (CDR buyers) to confidently invest in CDR solutions. CDR suppliers will benefit from real-time insights into their projects, enhancing the management and quality assurance of the projects. This initiative also ensures data consistency and automatic detection of outliers, improving reporting efficiency.
How Puro.earth, Carbonfuture, PYREG, and Syncraft Collaborate to Advance Transparency and Efficiency in CDR
As a standards and certification body, Puro.earth defines the data requirements for assessing carbon removal project quality and certifies projects using data from the Carbonfuture MRV+ system and other sources.
Carbonfuture's role is to gather CDR project data from pyrolysis facilities, process it through its MRV+ system, and provide it to suppliers for better delivery and inventory management. Additionally, Carbonfuture makes the data available for certification and verification and after issuance markets verified CO2 Removal Certificates (CORCs) through its Marketplace.
PYREG and Syncraft, both manufacturers of biomass pyrolysis facilities, are key in providing essential data on carbon removal projects, such as pyrolysis temperature and biochar water content.
Industry Leaders Collaborate on Building Trust Infrastructure for CDR
Hannes Junginger-Gestrich, CEO of Carbonfuture, stated, ”This alliance introduces a new era of transparency and efficiency in carbon removal tracking, harnessing the power of real-time IoT data to make the certification process faster and easier. It further strengthens our digital Trust Infrastructure for durable carbon removal by adding another layer of precision and efficiency in monitoring, reporting, and verification (MRV) of carbon removal projects and peace of mind for CDR buyers who buy carbon removal credits through our Marketplace.”
Antti Vihavainen, CEO of Puro.earth, shared, “Puro.earth’s collaboration with Carbonfuture, PYREG, and Syncraft is a step toward scaling CDR to climate-relevant levels. Through enabling frequent meter readings and automatic data transfer from suppliers to verifiers we move towards real-time monitoring and reporting, providing suppliers with earlier access to CORCs, and shattering the barriers of traditional annual issuances. Our commitment starts by setting high-quality standards so corporate buyers can purchase with trust, and extends to driving commoditization and liquidity of durable CDR markets.”
Jörg Dohna, CEO of PYREG, remarked, "Carbonfuture sets the highest standards in terms of transparency and thus gives all parties security in a reputable process. This is what our market and the carbon removal industry need in order to achieve our climate goals as quickly as possible. PYREG is thrilled to be taking part in this CDR tracking transparency initiative."
Marcel Huber, CEO of Syncraft, added, "This partnership is a testament to our shared vision for sustainable innovation. We're excited to collaborate in setting new transparency benchmarks for carbon removal."
