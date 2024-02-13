KRATEO.AI Advocates Super Bowl Advertisers Utilize Technology to Maximize Value
AI Solutions Allow Marketers to Know Who Engaged and Measure Success
Our technology lets brands and advertisers see invisible web visitors, study how they interact with brand content, and have an immediate retargeting path for follow on marketing campaigns”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KRATEO.AI, a leading technology company specializing in state-of-the-art AI-driven solutions for marketing and sales professionals is advocating that advertisers who spent more than $7 million in Super Bowl advertising to use its artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to gain valuable insights about those who engaged on their website.
KRATEO.AI technology removes the anonymity of online shoppers, enabling marketers to see who has visited a website, provide their contact information, and supply additional detail that helps convert previously unknown website traffic into first-party data prospects.
“After spending millions of dollars to reach large audiences, it would be beneficial to know who was inspired by the ad enough to visit their website,” stated KRATEO.AI Founder Clay Sharman. “Our technology lets brands and advertisers see invisible web visitors, study how they interact with brand content, and have an immediate retargeting path for follow on marketing campaigns that are more personalized and deliver greater return on ad spend (ROAS) and reduced customer acquisition cost (CAC).”
KRATEO.AI is offering all Super Bowl advertisers a one-month free pilot program to get the maximum value for their significant ad spend.
In our technology-driven world, establishing personal connections with customers has been a longstanding challenge for marketers (in addition to securing funds for expensive advertising). The emergence of AI is transforming this landscape by empowering marketers to gain personalized insights into their website visitors, revolutionizing the possibilities for highly tailored marketing campaigns.
“Imagine if brands and advertisers could apply the understanding of how invisible visitors engage with what they already know about existing customers. They could build powerful predictive models for a complete view of their much larger browsing audience, which they already spend millions of dollars to attract,” Sharman continued. “It’s a very exciting time for consumers, advertisers, and brands because AI is making it possible to address the needs of all parties, delivering better ad placement, better campaign messaging, and a better, more personalized consumer experience at all stages of the buyer journey. Now, that is powerful.”
About KRATEO.AI:
KRATEO.AI is a data technology and AI-as-a-service company specializing in providing cutting-edge tools to assist marketing and sales professionals in identifying website visitors, uncovering their demographic information, and optimizing their campaigns. With a commitment to ethics, data privacy, and security, KRATEO.AI is dedicated to helping businesses supercharge their online engagement and grow their customer base in ways never before possible.
