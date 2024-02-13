EPC Space Launches World’s First Rad Hard GaN Power Stage IC

EPC Space Launches World’s First Rad Hard GaN Power Stage IC

EPC Space unveils 50V, 6A Rad Hard GaN Power Stage IC (EPC7011L7SH). Single-chip design integrates driver, eGaN® FET half-bridge technology.

Integrated Rad Hard GaN-on-silicon offers higher performance in a smaller footprint, while meeting all radiation hardness requirements for space applications”
— Bel Lazar, EPC Space CEO.
ANDOVER, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EPC Space announces the launch of a 50 V, 6 A Rad Hard GaN Power Stage IC designed for space applications. The EPC7011L7SH is a single chip driver plus eGaN® FET half-bridge power stage IC in a compact Aluminum Nitride ceramic surface mount technology package. Integration is implemented using EPC’s proprietary GaN IC technology. Input logic interface, level shifting, bootstrap charging and gate drive buffer circuits along with eGaN output FETs configured as a half-bridge are integrated within a monolithic chip with high-speed switching capability of 2+ MHz.

IC products make it easy for designers to take advantage of the significant performance improvements made possible with GaN technology. Integrated devices in a single chip are easier to implement, easier to layout, easier to assemble, save space on the PCB, and increase efficiency.

The EPC7011L7SH is part of a family of space level Rad Hard ICs that EPC and EPC Space will be launching starting this year. Rad Hard ICs are the next significant stage in the evolution of Rad Hard GaN power conversion, from integrating discrete devices to more complex solutions that offer in-circuit performance beyond the capabilities of silicon solutions and enhance the ease of design for power systems engineers.

EPC7011L7SH applications include single and multi-phase motor drivers for reaction wheel assemblies (RWAs), robotic actuators, and point of load converters.

For 1000-unit quantities engineering models are priced at 445 USD, and Rad Hard space qualified are priced at 665 USD.

For product details, please see EPC7011L7SH page here

For more information on EPC and EPC Space visit our websites:

https://epc-co.com
https://epc.space

About EPC Space

EPC Space provides revolutionary high-reliability radiation-hardened enhancement-mode gallium nitride power management solutions for space and other harsh environments.

Radiation hardened GaN-based power devices address critical spaceborne environments for applications such as power supplies, motor drives, ion thrusters, and more.

eGaN is a registered trademark of Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.

Press Contact

EPC Space: Renee Yawger, +1 908 619 9678 Email: renee.yawger@epc.space

Renee Yawger
EPC Space
+1 908-619-9678
About

EPC is the leader in enhancement mode gallium nitride (eGaN®) based power management. eGaN FETs and integrated circuits provide performance many times greater than the best silicon power MOSFETs in applications such as DC-DC converters, remote sensing technology (lidar), motor drives for e-mobility, robotics, and drones, and satellites. For more information, please visit www.epc-co.com Sign-up to receive EPC updates via email: http://bit.ly/EPCupdates or text "EPC"​ to 22828 Follow EPC on Twitter at http://twitter.com/#!/EPC_CORP Like EPC on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/EPC.Corporation GaN...Changing the Way We Live

