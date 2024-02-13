retailcloud's FanVista in action at the Las Vegas Golden Knights

Las Vegas Golden Knights season ticket holders can utilize FanVista to quickly checkout while redeeming eligible promotions

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- retailcloud, a prominent figure in the sports and entertainment industry and a respected Inc. 5000 company, proudly presents their latest in house development designed to enhance the fan experience: FanVista. In today's dynamic sports and entertainment landscape, gaining insights into fan behavior isn't just an advantage—it's the essence of the entire experience. FanVista is poised to redefine how operators understand, engage with, and maintain relationships with their most cherished stakeholders: fans.

As teams grapple with challenges such as dwindling fan loyalty, lengthy queues at team stores, and stagnant promotional strategies, FanVista emerges as the solution driving positive transformation and unlocking lucrative opportunities for monetization.

Through offering rewards and incentives, teams can cultivate a deeper connection with their fan base, nurturing loyalty and encouraging repeat attendance. With in-seat ordering capabilities, fans can conveniently purchase F&B and/or merchandise directly from their seats using FanVista, reducing wait times and elevating overall satisfaction for spectators. Dynamic Promotional Support empowers teams to customize their promotions in real-time, leveraging data insights and fan preferences. This targeted strategy enhances the effectiveness of promotions, driving engagement and amplifying sales.

Professional teams are already jumping on the FanVista wave, The Las Vegas Golden Knights utilize FanVista with a QR code integration for their season ticket holders. Season ticket holders activate their discount by scanning their QR code prior to their purchase. The Golden Knights are able to get purchase info on their clients so they can send catered campaigns to them in the future based on their purchase history.

Kris Knief – Vice President, Strategy and Innovation – Foley Entertainment Group had this to say about their experience so far with FanVista at the Las Vegas Golden Knights “FanVista has been an integral part in how we interact with our Golden Knight Season Ticket Members. The QR code integration has been seamless with our brand-to-fan engagement. With better insights, we are able to craft personalized experiences, merchandise offers and promotions that cater directly to our Season Ticket Members preferences. FanVista has driven a positive experience on our fan engagement, and we've relished the integration through Retailcloud since the inception.”

FanVista excels within the sports and entertainment sector and can be seamlessly utilized either as a standalone solution or integrated into existing applications. Boasting a rich array of features such as QR Code Integration, In-Seat Shopping, Pre-Order Sales for BOPIS, In-depth Fan Analytics, and Personalized Fan Experiences, FanVista is the catalyst for ushering in a new era of fan interaction and revenue generation.

retailcloud: An omnichannel platform for stadium operators

retailcloud is an omnichannel commerce platform that empowers operators to elevate the fan experience, while simultaneously streamlining operations. We believe merchandising solutions should be able to adopt technology at a rapid pace, as consumer buying patterns evolve everyday. To facilitate this we have evolved into a true platform that allows an operator to utilize their ideal POS, inventory solution, CRM, ecommerce or loyalty provider, with the reassurance that these moving pieces will fit together seamlessly. retailcloud’s completely modular suite of offerings can connect the following data points, regardless if utilizing retailcloud’s native offering or a preferred 3rd party:

-Point of Sale (POS)

-Inventory Management

-Supply Chain Management

-Data Streaming and Analytics

-Omnichannel Integration

-Loyalty and Marketing

-Retail CRM

Learn more about retailcloud: www.retailcloud.com